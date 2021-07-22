Product Spotlight: Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pumps

Looking to upgrade your pool pump? Have you considered a Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pump?

In the wake of the new pool pump regulation changes taking effect in 2021, some pool owners have already started looking for more efficient ways to circulate and clean their pool. People are quickly replacing their single speed pumps with variable speed models. But let's just be honest, here - pool pumps can be costly. Before replacing your existing pump, make sure your new pump will offer the most bang for your buck.

You want something that will pay for itself in energy savings, has a great warranty, and will last for years to come. But how do you know that you're getting the best pump on the market? We'll get right to the point - you want to get a Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pump. Here's why.

Variable speed pumps may have a higher upfront cost than their single speed counterparts. However, the amount of money they can save you on your monthly energy bill allows the pump to quickly pay for itself. Don't believe us? Take a look at the Jacuzzi® Energy Savings Calculator to find out just how much money you could save. Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pool Pumps are among the most energy efficient pool pumps on the market, according to EPA Energy Star.

With an innovative hydraulic design, and a fan-cooled motor that's completely enclosed by a permanent magnet, Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pumps are optimized for low noise operation. You'll hardly even notice that the pump is running.

The Jacuzzi® brand name is synonymous with quality when it comes to at-home wellness. Since 1925, Jacuzzi® has been a pioneer of innovative technologies, and it's a name customers know they can rely on. These pumps are designed for longevity and durability, including chemical resistant Viton seals and corrosion resistant materials.

When you purchase a new Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pool Pump, you'll automatically have a 2-year warranty from the manufacturer. However, Leslie's Pool Perks members are automatically eligible to receive an extended 4-year warranty through Leslie's Equipment Protection Plan at no additional cost. It's the best way to ensure your pump stays in peak condition for as long as possible.

BONUS TIP: As a Leslie's Pool Perks member, you'll earn 5% in Pool Perks Rewards on all pool and spa supplies, including new pool equipment. So before you buy your new Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pump, make sure you have a Pool Perks account. It's free to sign up, and new members earn an additional $5 in Pool Perks rewards just for creating an account.

Ports on the sides and rear of Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pool Pumps make for easy installation. Setup is simple with an intuitive control panel and display, allowing you to precisely control all aspects of your pump and maximize efficiency savings. In addition, you can easily rotate the control panel, or remove and mount it to a wall. These pumps allow for usage in a variety of configurations.

Once the pump is installed, it's simple to clean the pump basket as part of your regular maintenance routine. The clear lid allows you to see how much debris is in the basket, and a quick twisting motion removes the easy-to-open lid. The rib-free strainer basket and custom mesh strainer insert make for simple, no fuss debris removal. Rest assured that your impeller won't get clogged.

Support American businesses by purchasing American-made products! Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pool Pumps are proudly manufactured in the United States of America.

No matter what type or brand of pool equipment you're looking for, you can always rely on Leslie's to help you find the best solution for your swimming pool. Stop by or call your local Leslie's store to speak with our pool pros.