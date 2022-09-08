Log in
    LES   PLINTGR00013

LESS S.A.

(LES)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-09-08 pm EDT
1.070 PLN   -1.83%
Draft EU rules target smart devices with cybersecurity risks

09/08/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Smart devices connected to the internet such as fridges and TVs will have to comply with tough European Union cybersecurity rules or risk being fined or banned from the bloc, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Concerns about cybersecurity attacks have mounted in recent years following high-profile incidents of hackers damaging businesses and demanding huge ransoms.

The EU executive will announce its proposal known as the Cyber Resilience Act on Sept. 13. It is likely to become law following input from EU countries.

The rules could cut the cost of cyber incidents to companies by as much as 290 billion euros ($289.8 billion) annually versus compliance costs of about 29 billion euros, the paper said.

Manufacturers will have to assess the cybersecurity risks of their products and take appropriate procedures to fix problems, the document said.

The companies will have to notify EU cybersecurity agency ENISA of incidents within 24 hours once they are aware of issues, and take measures to tackle the problems.

Importers and distributors will be required to verify that products conform with EU rules.

If companies do not comply, national surveillance authorities can "prohibit or restrict that product being made available on its national market, to withdraw it from that market or recall it", the paper said.

Flouting the rules can cost companies fines as much as 15 million euros or up to 2.5% of their total global turnover, whichever is higher, with lower fines for less serious breaches. ($1 = 1.0008 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,10  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2021 -7,41 M -1,56 M -1,56 M
Net cash 2021 6,54 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 236 947 252x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart LESS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Less S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LESS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
André Gerstner Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Galazka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joerg-Holger Hornig Member-Supervisory Board
Mike Gerstner Member-Supervisory Board
Michal Maciej Glowacki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LESS S.A.-55.69%29
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.63.83%13 738
GENTEX CORPORATION-22.70%6 334
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-24.44%6 330
ADIENT PLC-31.83%3 095
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)-54.42%2 428