Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Less S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LES   PLINTGR00013

LESS S.A.

(LES)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  07:19 2022-09-09 am EDT
1.098 PLN   +2.62%
07:20aBausch Health Responding to Norwich Pharmaceuticals Tentative FDA Approval for a 200 mg Rifaximin
MT
07:14aItaly must cut energy bills even if it pushes up debt, says election centrist
RE
07:06aRUSSIA WARNS THE WEST : energy price cap will be your undoing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ongoing labour dispute brings Dutch trains to a halt again

09/09/2022 | 07:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Railway workers on strike in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch railway workers went on strike again on Friday, bringing trains across the country to a halt as a wage dispute between unions and state-owned NS Railways continues.

Talks between NS and unions continue on Saturday. If unsuccessful, further regional actions are planned for Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

"Although the actions are regional, they will have a national impact for our travellers", NS said in a statement.

The strike also affects international trains such as Paris-bound train Thalys, London-bound train Eurostar and the intercity connection between Brussels and Amsterdam.

It is the second series of train strikes in the Netherlands in less than a month.

Unions are protesting against the suspension of collective agreement talks with the management, during which they had asked for higher wages to make up for rising costs of living. The company had 38,600 employees as of 2020.

Among union demands is a minimum wage increase to 14 euros per hour and the filling of 1,400 job vacancies.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LESS S.A.
07:20aBausch Health Responding to Norwich Pharmaceuticals Tentative FDA Approval for a 200 mg..
MT
07:14aItaly must cut energy bills even if it pushes up debt, says election centrist
RE
07:06aRUSSIA WARNS THE WEST : energy price cap will be your undoing
RE
07:01aExplainer-Republicans push to restrict mail-in voting ahead of U.S. November midterms
RE
06:46aBBVA Research Notes Peru's Central Bank Reduces The Pace of Its Rate Lift
MT
06:32aFor many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID
RE
06:20aBoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
RE
05:47aWith Queen Elizabeth's death, republicans sense their chance
RE
05:37aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Miners, Oil Majors Help Lift Stocks; Energy Crisis Debated
DJ
05:36aItaly collects around $2 billion from energy windfall tax, sources say
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,10  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2021 -7,41 M -1,57 M -1,57 M
Net cash 2021 6,54 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 133 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 236 947 252x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart LESS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Less S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LESS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
André Gerstner Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Galazka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joerg-Holger Hornig Member-Supervisory Board
Mike Gerstner Member-Supervisory Board
Michal Maciej Glowacki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LESS S.A.-56.50%28
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.64.62%13 821
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-23.89%6 384
GENTEX CORPORATION-22.81%6 325
ADIENT PLC-31.45%3 112
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)-53.85%2 463