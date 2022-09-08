Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Less S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LES   PLINTGR00013

LESS S.A.

(LES)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-09-08 am EDT
1.092 PLN   +0.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steve Bannon to surrender Thursday to face New York indictment

09/08/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former U.S. President Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon departs after he was found guilty during his trial at U.S. District Court in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump and an architect of his successful 2016 White House run, is expected to surrender on Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in a new indictment.

The charges come more than 1-1/2 years after Trump pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency, excusing Bannon from a federal fraud case.

Bannon, 68, and three other men had been charged in August 2020 with defrauding donors in a private $25 million fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," to help build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon pleaded not guilty to the federal indictment, including to charges he diverted close to $1 million for personal expenses. But his indictment was dismissed after Trump pardoned him.

Bannon's new indictment is being issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case may mirror parts of the federal case concerning the wall, though it is unclear because the indictment has not been unsealed yet, a person familiar with the matter said.

Presidential pardons cover federal charges and do not prohibit state prosecutions.

Bannon is expected to appear in a New York state court in Manhattan on Thursday.

He is being charged less than two months after being convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a House of Representatives committee probing the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Bannon called the New York case "nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system."

The state probe of Bannon began under Bragg's predecessor Cyrus Vance.

Bragg also inherited Vance's probe into Trump's namesake company, the Trump Organization, which along with longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was charged with tax violations in July 2021.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to a variety of tax charges, and the Trump Organization faces a trial scheduled to start in October.

Bannon would not be the first former Trump ally charged in both federal and state court.

In March 2019, Vance brought fraud charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that were similar to charges on which Manafort had been convicted in federal court and sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison.

But a New York judge dismissed the charges nine months later because they amounted to double jeopardy, or trying someone twice for the same conduct.

Trump pardoned Manafort in December 2020.

Double jeopardy may not apply to the Bannon case because he never went to trial on the federal charges.

The leader of the wall campaign, Brian Kolfage, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud conspiracy and tax charges, and is awaiting sentencing.

Another defendant, Andrew Badolato, also pleaded guilty over the scheme, while a judge in June declared a mistrial in the case of the final defendant, Timothy Shea.

Bannon championed "America First" right-wing populism, including fierce opposition to existing immigration practices, that became hallmarks of Trump's presidency.

He now runs the popular podcast "War Room," and often hosts guests who deny that Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Karen Freifeld


© Reuters 2022
All news about LESS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 0,10  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2021 -7,41 M -1,56 M -1,56 M
Net cash 2021 6,54 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 236 947 252x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart LESS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Less S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LESS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
André Gerstner Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Galazka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joerg-Holger Hornig Member-Supervisory Board
Mike Gerstner Member-Supervisory Board
Michal Maciej Glowacki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LESS S.A.-55.69%29
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.63.83%13 738
GENTEX CORPORATION-22.70%6 334
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-24.44%6 330
ADIENT PLC-31.83%3 095
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)-54.42%2 428