  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. LET Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1383   KYG8572D1135

LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1383)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-22 am EDT
0.1230 HKD   -3.91%
04:13pBritish retailer Made.com to shed over a third of its workforce - FT
RE
03:38pJapan PM says to ease COVID border control requirements next month
RE
02:48pChina sends regulators to Hong Kong to assist U.S. audit inspection -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British retailer Made.com to shed over a third of its workforce - FT

09/22/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com plans to let go off more than a third of its workforce, as volatile market conditions drive it to either seek a buyer or raise more money, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

In an email to staff, Chief Executive Nicola Thompson wrote of "unprecedented levels of market disruption and prolonged market volatility," the report said, and warned that the conditions looked likely to get tougher.

This comes as Made.com slashed its sales and earnings guidance for 2022 in July, saying it did not expect an improvement in demand for big-ticket items any time soon.

Some 35% of the company's workforce is likely to leave, the newspaper said, adding that the consultation processes was already under way and those affected were to leave by the end of October.

Confidence levels among Britain's consumers sank to a record this year as they struggle with the accelerating cost of living.

In line with pruning its workforce, the company also plans to consolidate its supply chains in Europe and Vietnam and close down its China operations, the report said.

Made.com declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 340 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net income 2021 -258 M -32,9 M -32,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 530 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 820 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 -77,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 116
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LET Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
King Yan Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kai Bong Lo Chairman
Kam Fun Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Chuen Tou Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Tung Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.59%109
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-2.71%27 982
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-26.96%12 886
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-24.75%7 220
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED2.58%6 780
KANGWON LAND, INC.7.07%3 743