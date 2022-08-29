Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. LET Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1383   KYG8572D1135

LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1383)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-11 am EDT
0.1700 HKD   +4.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's cheap transit offer prevents 1.8 million tonnes of CO2 -group

08/29/2022 | 09:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Public transport operators offer a nationwide special nine-euro ticket

BERLIN - A ticket that let people use local public transit across Germany for only 9 euros ($8.99) a month prevented some 1.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the three months it was available, German transport companies association VDV said.

About 1 billion trips per month were made while the measure was in place from June through August, VDV said on Monday. Of those trips, about 10% would otherwise be usually made by car, said VDV, which surveyed 78,000 people about the ticket.

The cheaper fare measure was put in place to make transport more affordable for people feeling the pinch of increasing inflation and higher energy prices since the war in Ukraine began in February.

A successor to the wildly popular ticket has been the subject of disagreement among the ruling coalition parties. Several German states have put forward regional plans, and the capital Berlin has announced that it will extend the ticket citywide, without giving details.

A third relief package the ruling Social Democrats are proposing would include a similar ticket but with a less heavily discounted price tag of 49 euros per month, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters on Sunday.

($1 = 1.0007 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 340 M - -
Net income 2021 -258 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 134 M 144 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -77,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 103
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LET Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
King Yan Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kam Fun Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Chuen Tou Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Tung Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Bong Lo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED34.92%144
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.0.77%28 983
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-25.18%13 200
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-26.71%7 033
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED1.94%6 847
KANGWON LAND, INC.10.19%4 016