    1383   KYG8572D1135

LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1383)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  09:08 11/08/2022 BST
0.1700 HKD   +4.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Trump papers included intelligence, sources -DOJ

08/26/2022 | 11:51pm BST
STORY: The U.S. Department of Justice said it was investigating former President Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he had illegally retained documents, including some of the country's most closely-held secrets.

A heavily redacted affidavit, released Friday by the justice department held new details on the reasons for the August 8th FBI raid at Mar-a-lago, Trump's Florida home.

According to the document, an unidentified agent said the FBI had found 184 documents "bearing classification markings" containing "national defense information"- some marked "top secret" - after Trump returned 15 boxes of government records to the U.S. National Archives in January.

The agent also said the FBI had probable cause to believe more documents were still inside Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI action was part of a federal probe into whether Trump illegally removed documents when he left office in January 2021, and whether he tried to obstruct the government's investigation.

The records also showed how Trump's attorneys tried to convince the Justice Department not to pursue a criminal investigation, arguing Trump had the authority to declassify documents.

While the Biden administration has declined to comment on the investigation, saying it wants the Justice Department to remain independent, Biden on Friday was asked by reporters if it's ever okay for a president to bring home classified documents.

"It depends on the document and it depends on how secure the location is."

Biden also appeared to mock Trump's claim that the former president declassified the documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.

"Well, I just want you to know that I declassify everything in the world. I'm President, I can do it! Come on! I'm not going to comment because I don't know the details. I don't even want to know. I will let the Justice Department take care of it."

Trump on Friday complained on social media that the affidavit was "heavily redacted," and demanded that the judge in the case recuse himself without giving any apparent basis - a request that Trump's legal team has not formally made with the court.

The Justice Department also said on Friday in a separate batch of unsealed records that it has "a significant number of civilian witnesses" who are helping with its investigation, a rare disclosure for a probe in such early stages.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 340 M - -
Net income 2021 -258 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,81x
Capitalization 1 134 M 144 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -77,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 103
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LET Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
King Yan Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kam Fun Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Chuen Tou Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Tung Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Bong Lo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED34.92%144
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.0.77%29 855
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-25.18%13 845
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-26.71%7 328
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED3.23%6 948
KANGWON LAND, INC.10.19%4 024