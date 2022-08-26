Trump papers included intelligence, sources -DOJ

A heavily redacted affidavit, released Friday by the justice department held new details on the reasons for the August 8th FBI raid at Mar-a-lago, Trump's Florida home.

According to the document, an unidentified agent said the FBI had found 184 documents "bearing classification markings" containing "national defense information"- some marked "top secret" - after Trump returned 15 boxes of government records to the U.S. National Archives in January.

The agent also said the FBI had probable cause to believe more documents were still inside Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI action was part of a federal probe into whether Trump illegally removed documents when he left office in January 2021, and whether he tried to obstruct the government's investigation.

The records also showed how Trump's attorneys tried to convince the Justice Department not to pursue a criminal investigation, arguing Trump had the authority to declassify documents.

While the Biden administration has declined to comment on the investigation, saying it wants the Justice Department to remain independent, Biden on Friday was asked by reporters if it's ever okay for a president to bring home classified documents.

"It depends on the document and it depends on how secure the location is."

Biden also appeared to mock Trump's claim that the former president declassified the documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.

"Well, I just want you to know that I declassify everything in the world. I'm President, I can do it! Come on! I'm not going to comment because I don't know the details. I don't even want to know. I will let the Justice Department take care of it."

Trump on Friday complained on social media that the affidavit was "heavily redacted," and demanded that the judge in the case recuse himself without giving any apparent basis - a request that Trump's legal team has not formally made with the court.

The Justice Department also said on Friday in a separate batch of unsealed records that it has "a significant number of civilian witnesses" who are helping with its investigation, a rare disclosure for a probe in such early stages.