    1383   KYG8572D1135

LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1383)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-11 am EDT
0.1700 HKD   +4.29%
10:42aU.S., Beijing near deal to let U.S. inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong - WSJ
RE
09:59aU.S. China Near Deal To Let U.S. Inspect Chinese Company Audit Records In Hong Kong - WSJ
RE
09:59aU.s. china near deal to let u.s. inspect chinese company audit r…
RE
U.S., Beijing near deal to let U.S. inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong - WSJ

08/25/2022 | 10:42am EDT
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building in Beijing

(Reuters) - The United States and China are nearing an agreement allowing American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Securities regulators in Beijing are making arrangements for Chinese companies listed in New York and their accounting firms to transfer audit working papers and other data from China to Hong Kong, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Regulators from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would then go to perform on-site inspections.

The PCAOB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
