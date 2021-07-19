LeTech : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2021

LeTech Corporation (3497) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY7/21

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Japanese economy during the first nine months of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021. Nevertheless, there are signs of a recovery because of the benefits of government measures to support the economy and improvements in the economies of other countries.

The outlook for the economy remains extremely unclear because of concerns about the risk of another wave of infections and the length of the pandemic, as shown by Japan's third declaration of a state of emergency in April 2021.

In Japan's real estate industry, the environment for buying homes is still favorable because of government measures to assist homebuyers and low interest rates on mortgages. On the other hand, there are negative effects of the intense competition for purchasing land and the consistently high cost of constructing residences. In 2021, the national average official price of land in all categories decreased for the first time in six years. The COVID-19 crisis is having a big impact on the real estate market by disrupting supply chains, increasing the time needed for construction projects, and reducing the interest in buying properties due to restrictions on travel and other outings and to economic downturns in Japan and other countries.

During the first nine months, there were many activities for achieving the targets of the current business plan. Activities were also focused on financial soundness, the consistent growth of corporate value and becoming a provider of a comprehensive line of real estate services. Net sales decreased 17.6% from one year earlier to 15,240 million yen, with operating profit down 35.6% to 881 million yen, ordinary profit down 61.1% to 181 million yen, and a profit of 106 million yen, compared with a 0 million yen profit one year earlier. Profit increased because an extraordinary loss for a contract cancelation penalty held down earnings in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.

Business segment performance was as follows:

1) Real Estate Solutions

Segment sales decreased 18.1% year on year to 13,480 million yen and earnings decreased 9.6% to 1,548 million yen. There was a large volume of activities for the purchase and sale of real estate for sale in accordance with the initial business plan for Real Estate Solutions. Due to the increasing cost of purchasing real estate, we are taking full advantage of our real estate market insight and knowledge when selecting real estate for sale to acquire. Most of our purchases are real estate that come on the market only infrequently, such as properties near railway stations.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, segment performance was supported by sales of properties with high profit margins, including properties using the core LEGALAND brand. However, sales and earnings were lower because sales of large properties contributed to segment sales one year earlier.

Orders in the first nine months totaled 8,829 million yen and the order backlog at the end of the third quarter was 1,653 million yen.

2) Real Estate Leasing

Segment sales decreased 27.4% year on year to 1,001 million yen and earnings were down 59.1% to 206 million yen. This segment is a source of consistent income that is primarily from income-producing properties owned by LeTech Corp. and properties that are held temporarily until they are sold. Although occupancy rates at leased properties remained steady in the first nine months, there were sales of real estate for sale due to considerations involving the balance between the long-term income from these properties and the high level of interest among buyers in these properties. As a result, the number of leased properties decreased. The first nine months declines in sales and earnings are also attributable to the decrease in private lodging demand as the number of hotel guests declined because COVID-19 shut out most foreign tourists.

We plan to build an even stronger basis for sales and earnings in this segment by increasing the volume of income-producing properties we own while maintaining high occupancy rates.