Letho Resources Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.102326 million compared to CAD 0.20606 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was CAD 0.008907 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.421128 million a year ago.
Letho Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 04:32 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023