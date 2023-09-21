LETLOLE LA RONA LIMITED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Highlights
Letlole La Rona Limited,
incorporated in the Rebublic of Botswana. Registration Number- BW00001394482
Share Code- letlole ISIM: BW 000 000 1015
Registered Office: 1st Floor, Peelo Place, Plot 54366, CBD P.O. Box 700ABG, Gaborone, Botswana
Tel: +267 3180301; Fax: +267 3180357
Independent Auditors: Grant Thornton,
Plot 50370, Fairgrounds Acumen Park,
P.O. Box 1157, Gaborone
Revenue 5%
Operating 17% Profit
Profit
Before 13%
Tax
InvestmentPortfolio15%
Net
Asset 8%
Value
Distribution 7%
Share price closed at P2.50
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 3O JUNE 2023
AUDITED
AUDITED
BWP
Jun-2023
Jun-2022
Continuing Operations
102,146,703
97,526,385
Revenue
Contractual revenue
98,731,227
95,565,255
Straight line lease rental adjustment
59,458
(1,035,333)
Operating cost recoveries
3,356,018
2,996,463
Other income
1,612,156
274,771
Movement in credit loss allowances
1,508,589
(1,963,290)
Other non operating gains
10,897,813
393,837
Property related expenses
(9,821,667)
(8,906,951)
Administrative expenses
(31,889,850)
(23,709,391)
Operating Profit
74,453,744
63,615,361
Finance Income
20,734,401
8,347,962
Finance costs
(34,476,270)
(21,318,596)
Share of profit from equity accounted investments
12,509,443
23,880,957
Profit before fair value adjustment
73,221,318
74,525,683
Fair value adjustment of investment properties
46,097,737
31,200,958
As per valuation
46,261,978
30,165,625
Straight line lease adjustment
(164,240)
1,035,333
Profit Before Tax
119,319,055
105,726,641
Taxation
(18,136,185)
(9,837,958)
Profit from continuing operations
101,182,870
95,888,683
Profit from discountinued operations
9,118,449
2,985,609
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
110,301,319
98,874,292
Number of linked units in issue at end of the year
280,000,000
280,000,000
Weighted average number of linked units in issue
280,000,000
280,000,000
Earnings per linked unit (Thebe)
43.72
39.34
Earnings per linked unit is calculated based on the average
number of linked units in issue and total
122,397,798
110,153,252
comprehensive income for the year, adjusted by the taxation
on debenture interest credited to the statement
of changes in equity of:
Distribution per linked unit (Thebe)
19.74
18.41
Dividends per linked unit (Thebe)
0.10
0.10
Debenture interest per linked unit (Thebe)
19.64
18.31
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
AUDITED
AUDITED
BWP
Jun-2023
Jun-2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets
967,983,900
1 003,397,520
Investment properties
Loan to associate company
99,224,484
-
Operating lease asset
20,716,721
20,552,481
Right of use asset
98,348
703,540
Investment in associates
234,624,422
217,086,735
Other receivable
-
26,620,370
Investments at fair value
6,250,000
6,250,000
Property, plant & equipment
1,607,628
1,143,274
Deferred tax
12,843,591
12,271,077
Deferred taxation recoverable - related party
3,200,048
3,302,144
Total Non- Current Assets
1,346,549,142
1,291,327,141
Current assets
2,992,181
1,911,591
Taxation refundable
Trade and other receivables
6,091,038
7,179,720
Cash and cash equivalents
66,797,614
142,273,660
Total Current Assets
75,880,833
151,364,971
Non-current assets held for sale
96,500,000
-
Total Assets
1,518,929,975
1,442,692,112
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
2,718,884
2,718,884
Stated capital
Debentures-Linked units
405,113,547
405,113,547
Retained income
505,885,904
438,752,106
Total equity and liabilities
913,718,335
846,584,537
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
476,346,426
471,257,982
Borrowings
Deferred taxation
69,626,596
63,116,473
Lease liability
-
126,200
Total non- current liabilities
545,973,022
534,500,655
Current liabilities
29,764,000
28,084,000
Debenture interest and dividend payable
Trade and other payables
24,111,238
27,940,730
Current portion of borrowings
5,237,180
4,860,172
Current portion of lease liability
126,200
722,018
Total current liabilities
59,238,618
61,606,920
Total equity and liabilities
1,518,929,975
1,442,692,112
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Stated
Debentures
Retained
Total
BWP
capital
Income
Balance at 30 June 2021
2,718,884
405,113,547
380,146,853
787,979,284
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
98,874,292
98,874,292
Dividends declared
-
-
(280,000)
(280,000)
Debenture interest declared
-
-
(51,268,000)
(51,268,000)
Taxation attributable to debenture interest
-
-
11,278,960
11,278,960
Balance at 30 June 2022
2,718,884
405,113,547
438,752,105
846,584,536
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
110,301,319
110,301,319
Dividends declared
-
-
(280,000)
(280,000)
Debenture interest declared
-
-
(54,984,000)
(54,984,000)
Taxation attributable to debenture interest
-
-
12,096,480
12,096,480
Balance at 30 June 2023
2,718,884
405,113,547
505,885,904
913,718,335
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
AUDITED
AUDITED
BWP
Jun-2023
Jun-2022
Cash flows from operating activities
119,319,055
105,726,641
Profit before taxation from continuing operations
Profit/(loss) before taxation from discontinued operations
9,118,449
2,985,609
Adjustments for:
(46,268,986)
(25,073,474)
Fair value adjustment of investment properties
Share of profit from equity accounted investments
(12,509,443)
(23,880,957)
(Profit)/Loss on sale of plant & equipment
35,722
26,108
Finance costs
34,476,270
21,318,596
Finance Income
(20,734,401)
(8,347,962)
Depreciation expense
1,372,579
1,433,475
Movement in credit loss allowances
(1,508,589)
1,963,290
Movements in operating lease assets
(164,240)
1,062,042
Operating income before working capital changes
83,136,416
77,213,368
Working capital changes
2,597,271
(2,927,335)
Decrease in trade and other receivables
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
(3,829,492)
8,959,753
Taxation paid
(1,080,590)
(297,570)
Net cash generated from operating activities
80,823,605
82,948,215
Cash flows (used in)/from investing activities
(14,817,394)
(19,592,286)
investment properties refurbishments
Investment in associates
(8,108,689)
(153,938,581)
Distribution from associates
3,080,445
2,904,420
Other receivable
26,620,370
(26,620,370)
Finance income
20,734,401
8,347,962
Acquisition of property, plant & equipment
(1,271,345)
(444,327)
Sale of property, plant & equipment
3,881
-
Loan to associate company
(99,224,484)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(72,982,815)
(189,343,182)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(2,534,548)
(3,625,214)
Repayment of borrowings
Borrowings raised
8,000,000
247,469,946
Finance costs
(34,476,270)
(21,318,596)
Payment of lease liability
(722,018)
(640,573)
Dividends and debenture interest paid
(53,584,000)
(49,956,760)
Net cash used in financing activities
(83,316,836)
171,928,803
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(75,476,046)
65,533,838
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
142,273,660
76,739,821
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
66,797,614
142,273,660
SEGMENTAL REPORTING
Corporate
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Total
BWP
& Retai
SEGMENTAL STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 - AUDITED
Segment revenue
-
20,662,003
81,481,700
-
102,146,703
Other income
12,733
44,756
1,554,667
-
1,612,156
Movement in Credit loss allowances
1,508,589
-
-
-
1,508,589
Other non operating gains
10,897,813
-
-
-
10,897,813
Property related expenses
(557,748)
(2,079,621)
(7,184,298)
-
(9,821,667)
Administrative expenses
(30,303,976)
(292,992)
(1,292,882)
-
(31,889,850)
Operating profit
(18,442,590)
18,334,146
74,562,188
-
74,453,744
Finance income
20,734,401
-
-
-
20,734,401
Finance costs
(21,565,387)
(10,342,868)
(2,568,015)
-
(34,476,270)
Share of profit from equity accounted investments
12,509,443
-
-
-
12,509,443
Fair value gain on investment property net of adjustment
-
7,062,559
39,035,178
-
46,097,737
resulting from straight lining
Tax expense
(18,136,185)
-
-
-
(18,136,185)
Profit from continuing operations
(24,900,318)
15,053,837
111,029,350
-
101,182,870
Discontinued operations
-
5,631,025
-
3,487,424
9,118,449
Profit from discontinued operations
Profit for the period
(24,900,318)
20,684,862
111,029,350
3,487,424
110,301,319
Corporate
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Total
BWP
& Retail
SEGMENTAL STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 - AUDITED
Segment revenue
-
18,861,947
78,664,438.
-
97,526,385
Other income
148,430
64,814
61,527
-
274,771
Movement in Credit loss allowances
(1,963,290)
-
-
-
(1,963,290)
Other non-operating gains
393,837
-
-
-
393,837
Property related expenses
(1,320,169)
(2,440,401)
(5,146,381)
-
(8,906,951)
Administrative expenses
(23,232,312)
(165,237)
(311,842)
-
(23,709,391)
Operating profit
(25,973,504)
16,321,122
73,267,742
-
63,615,360
Finance income
8,347,962
-
-
-
8,347,962
Finance costs
(9,003,025)
(10,265,412)
(2,050,159)
-
(21,318,596)
Share of profit from equity accounted investments
23,880,957
-
-
-
23,880,957
Fair value gain on investment property net of adjustment
-
8,058,835
23,142,123
-
31,200,958
resulting from straight lining
Tax expense
(9,837,958)
-
-
-
(9,837,958)
Profit from continuing operations
(12,585,568)
14,114,545
94,359,706
-
95,888,684
Discontinued operations
-
(223,680)
-
3,209,289
2,985,609
Profit from discontinued operations
Profit for the period
(12,585,568)
13,890,866
94,359,706
3,209,289
98,874,292
Corporate
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Total
BWP
& Retail
SEGMENTAL STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2023 - AUDITED
Investment property including operating lease asset
-
223,847,133
764,853,488
-
988,700,621
Non-current assets held for sale
-
49,300,000
-
47,200,000
96,500,000
Other assets
431,157,853
507,772
1,962,155
101,573
433,729,354
Total Assets
431,157,853
273,654,905
766,815,643
47,301,573
1,518,929,975
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022 - AUDITED
-
259,990,000
716,760,001
47,200,000
1,023,950,001
Investment Property including operating lease asset
Other assets
410,408,355
683,707
7,441,165
208,884
418,742,111
Total Assets
410,408,355
260,673,707
724,201,166
47,408,884
1,442,692,112
Note: All liabilities of the company fall under the corporate segment.
1. OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW
Our portfolio of real estate assets has shown signs of recovery from stagnation in vacancy rates recorded in the first half of the financial year. The vacancy rate dropped from 3.1% in the first half to 1.2% post year end, demonstrating management's continued efforts of optimising portfolio performance. Monthly collections have improved post COVID, and this has consequently led to an improvement in the provision for bad debts. The portfolio registered a growth of 12.9%, and this growth was driven by the acquisition of a 30% stake in Orbit Africa Logistics (OAL) in Kenya, as well as increased valuations which were driven by a reduction in the capitalization rate owing to a drop in inflation and improved investor confidence in the property market as well as the reduction in vacancy rates. Our lease expiry profile stands at 3.2 years and is expected to improve significantly on the back of renewals by some tenants who are looking to renew for a period of five to seven years. The company's weighted average lease escalation averaged about 7%.
2. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The company delivered a solid set of financial results for the year ended 30 June 2023. Revenue from continuing operations increased by 5% to close at P102 million on the back of rental escalations, increased operating cost recoveries, and relatively low vacancy rates. The company benefitted from the appreciation of the USD against the BWP and recorded a foreign exchange gain of P11 millon on the OAL shareholder loan.
Cost management remains a focus area for management and indeed the Board. While the company recorded a significant increase in operating expenses, it was crucial to fill some key strategic positions to enable the execution of the company's strategic objectives.
Our investment in JTTM Properties, a company which owns Rail Park Mall, (a 32, 000sqm prime commuter mall situated in the heart of Gaborone bus and taxi terminus ) has continued to show strong performance, with the full impact of the acquisition being realised in the current year. The improvement in economic and trading conditions, investor confidence, as well as improvements in occupancy rates have resulted in higher valuations which bolstered the company's fair value gains for the year.
The company recorded a profit before tax (from continuing operations) of P119.3 million, which represents a growth of 12.9% against prior year.
The improvement in collections, where the average monthly collection rate was just over 100%, and the prudent cash management led to a strong cashflow position which enabled the company to pay distributions to linked unit holders.
The company's share price closed the year at P2.50 relative to P3.00 in the previous year. This drop in the share price is no reflection of the companies fundamentals but rather a sell down by one of the key shareholders as they were exiting their investment in the company.
3. DISTRIBUTION
Unit holders are advised that the Board of Directors declared a final distribution of 10.63 thebe per linked unit on 22 June 2023 in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2023, comprising of a dividend of 0.05 thebe and debenture interest of 10.58 thebe per linked unit.
This brought the total distribution declared in the 2022/2023 financial year to P55,264,000.00 (being a dividend of 0.10 thebe per share and interest of 19.64 thebe per linked unit).
Year to June
2023
2022
Linked units in issue
280m
280m
Earnings per linked unit
43.72 Thebe
39.34 Thebe
The declared distribution was paid to linked unit holders registered in the books of the company as at the close of business on 21 July 2023. The Transfer Secretary executed the distribution on 02 August 2023. In line with the requirements of the Botswana Income Tax Act (CAP 52.01), withholding tax at the applicable rate was deducted by the company from interest paid to unit holders unless they were specifically exempted.
4. INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Sectoral Spread 30-Jun-23*
3%
31%
62%
Retail
3%
Commercial
Leisure
Industrial
1%
Residential
*Includes assets held for sale
1500
Investment Property (BWP mil.)
1425
1400
1241
1200
970
961
1022
1000
778
780
800
600
400
200
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
*Includes assets held for sale
5. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The summarised financial results have been prepared by applying the recognition and measurement criteria in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and interpretations issued by the IFRICS Interpretations Committee. In preparing the underlying financial statements from which these summarised financial results were extracted, all International Financial Reporting Standards and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee interpretations issued and effective for annual periods ended 30 June 2023 have been applied.
In the preparation of the summarised financial results, the company has applied key assumptions concerning the future and other inherent uncertainties in recording various assets and liabilities. These assumptions were applied consistently to the financial results for the year ended 30 June 2023. The assumptions are subject to ongoing review and possible amendments. Grant Thornton (the Company's independent auditors) have audited the consolidated financial statements of Letlole La Rona Limited from which the summarised financial statements have been derived and have expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements. This results announcement has further been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The audit opinion will be made available for inspection at the Company's registered office.
6. OUTLOOK
During the period review, the Company launched its refined Go-to-Africa strategy. This strategy sets the tone for growth in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders. It seeks to diversify and optimise the Company's portfolio and enhance stakeholder value and sustainable investment returns. In line with this refined strategy, we remain committed to expanding and optimising our Botswana portfolio while exploring value accretive opportunities in the African continent in a risk adjusted basis. We have recently issued an announcement for the acquisition of an additional 25% stake in JTTM Properties. The investment case for the transaction is supported by strong fundamentals of the underlying asset and this will go a long way in providing sustainable returns to our investment portfolio.
We believe that the economic recovery post covid provides opportunities for various sectors of the economy. We will continue to explore opportunities for balance sheet growth and explore funding options that can be deployed to fund our growth strategy.
7. GOVERNANCE
The Board of Directors recognises the need to conduct the business of the Company with utmost integrity and in accordance with generally accepted practices and endorses the internationally accepted principles of Corporate Governance and public responsibility.
8. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD
The company has entered into a sale agreement with Botswana Railways Organisation for the acquisition of an additional stake of 25% in JTTM by LLR. This transaction follows the initial acquisition of a 32.8% stake in JTTM in November 2021. The transaction, when successfully concluded, will result in LLR being the majority shareholder in JTTM with shaholding of 57.8%. The conclusion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent to the Sale of Linked Units Agreement, one of which is the regulatory approval of the transaction by the Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA).
9. BOARD CHANGES
The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Katso Gaobakwe, Mr. Boikanyo Kgosidintsi and Mr. Zola Lupondwana to the Board, effective the 29th of June 2023. The Board also appointed Mr. Khuto Balosang as substantive Chairman effective the 1st of November 2022, taking over from Mr. Oteng Keabetswe who had been interim Chairman from the 14th of December 2021.
Ms. Katso Gaobakwe - Non-Executive Director
Ms. Katso Gaobakwe is currently employed by Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) as an Investment Principal. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA), and has completed a Masters in Finance and Investment. Ms. Gaobakwe has also completed a Management Development Program with the University of Stellenbosch Business School. She is a director in several companies within the BDC portfolio.
Mr. Boikanyo Kgosidintsi - Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Boikanyo Kgosidintsi is the former Chief Executive Officer of Western Life Insurance Botswana. He was previously Group Head of Investor Relations at Letshego Holdings Limited, a position he held from 2014 until 2021. Mr. Kgosidintsi is a lawyer by profession, with an LLB degree from the University of Botswana and has broad African capital markets experience, having been involved in structuring, execution, and marketing of debt capital market raisings. Mr. Kgosidintsi is the Chairman of the Botswana Bond Market Association.
Mr. Zola Lupondwana - Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Lupondwana is a debt, equity investment and financial management professional with over two decades experience in investment analysis and portfolio management in the listed and unlisted investments in South Africa. Mr. Lupondwana has over a decade experience in wholesale property finance of transactions in the residential housing market and has previously worked in asset management at a leading investment management company - Allan Gray Limited, where he set up Allan Gray's business in Botswana. He is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Botswana.
On the 8th of March 2023, Grit issued an announcement to the market of its intention to divest from LLR. The transaction was concluded on the 20th of June 2023. As a result, the Grit's representatives on the board of LLR stepped down on the 30th of June 2023. These Directors include Ms. Bronwyn Knight, Mr. Oteng Keabetswe and Mr. Donald Borthwick.
Mr Mervin Muller and Mr Gregory Pearson ceased being members of the board on 14 December 2022 after shareholders voted against the ratification of Mr Muller's appointment and the re-election of Mr Pearson.
10. MANAGEMENT CHANGES
The Board is pleased to announce the following appointments to the Executive team of LLR:
Ms. Chandada Masendu- Kusane - Chief Property Officer
Ms Masendu-Kusane joined LLR on the 12th of June 2023 as the Chief Property Officer. She is a seasoned and experienced real estate executive, with a Master of Science degree in Real Estate, a Bachelor of Science degree in Property Studies, and is a Certified Project Management Professional and is a PRINCE 2 Practitioner. Her experience covers property development, project management, asset management, valuations, and investment. She has experience in both executive and non- executive leadership of listed and non-listed companies in Botswana. Her career has been spent in commercial banking and local real estate markets. She has worked for First National Bank, Stanbic Bank, Khumo Properties and RDCP. Before joining LLR, she was an executive director at Minnacle Properties.
Ms. Lesego Keitsile - Head of Investments
Ms. Keitsile joined LLR on the 12th of May 2023 as the Head of Investments. She is an investment professional with over 12 years' experience in investments and portfolio management. She holds an MSc in Finance and Investments from London School of Business and Finance, a certificate in Executive Leadership from the University of Oxford, a Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management from the University of Stellenbosch, BA (Hons) Finance, Accounting and Management from the University of Nottingham and a Management Development Program from the University of Stellenbosch. Ms. Keitsile has previously worked at the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund as Head of Investments and Grant Thornton Botswana as a Business Consultant.
Mr. Baalakani Nlumbile resigned from the position of Chief Property Officer in May 2023 to pursue other interests.
The Board is confident that under the leadership of the current Board and Management, the Company will be able to deliver on its strategic intent which seeks to optimise and diversify the Company's portfolio, drive balance sheet growth, and enhance stakeholder value and sustainable investor returns.
By Order of the Board
Mr. Khuto Balosang
Ms. Kamogelo Mowaneng
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Registration Number- BW00001394482
Directors: K. Balosang (Chairperson)| B. Kgosidintsi | K. Gaobakwe | M. Maphane | Z. Lupondwana
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Letlole La Rona Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 13:36:07 UTC.