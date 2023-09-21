The declared distribution was paid to linked unit holders registered in the books of the company as at the close of business on 21 July 2023. The Transfer Secretary executed the distribution on 02 August 2023. In line with the requirements of the Botswana Income Tax Act (CAP 52.01), withholding tax at the applicable rate was deducted by the company from interest paid to unit holders unless they were specifically exempted.

This brought the total distribution declared in the 2022/2023 financial year to P55,264,000.00 (being a dividend of 0.10 thebe per share and interest of 19.64 thebe per linked unit).

Unit holders are advised that the Board of Directors declared a final distribution of 10.63 thebe per linked unit on 22 June 2023 in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2023, comprising of a dividend of 0.05 thebe and debenture interest of 10.58 thebe per linked unit.

The company's share price closed the year at P2.50 relative to P3.00 in the previous year. This drop in the share price is no reflection of the companies fundamentals but rather a sell down by one of the key shareholders as they were exiting their investment in the company.

The improvement in collections, where the average monthly collection rate was just over 100%, and the prudent cash management led to a strong cashflow position which enabled the company to pay distributions to linked unit holders.

Our investment in JTTM Properties, a company which owns Rail Park Mall, (a 32, 000sqm prime commuter mall situated in the heart of Gaborone bus and taxi terminus ) has continued to show strong performance, with the full impact of the acquisition being realised in the current year. The improvement in economic and trading conditions, investor confidence, as well as improvements in occupancy rates have resulted in higher valuations which bolstered the company's fair value gains for the year.

Cost management remains a focus area for management and indeed the Board. While the company recorded a significant increase in operating expenses, it was crucial to fill some key strategic positions to enable the execution of the company's strategic objectives.

The company delivered a solid set of financial results for the year ended 30 June 2023. Revenue from continuing operations increased by 5% to close at P102 million on the back of rental escalations, increased operating cost recoveries, and relatively low vacancy rates. The company benefitted from the appreciation of the USD against the BWP and recorded a foreign exchange gain of P11 millon on the OAL shareholder loan.

Our portfolio of real estate assets has shown signs of recovery from stagnation in vacancy rates recorded in the first half of the financial year. The vacancy rate dropped from 3.1% in the first half to 1.2% post year end, demonstrating management's continued efforts of optimising portfolio performance. Monthly collections have improved post COVID, and this has consequently led to an improvement in the provision for bad debts. The portfolio registered a growth of 12.9%, and this growth was driven by the acquisition of a 30% stake in Orbit Africa Logistics (OAL) in Kenya, as well as increased valuations which were driven by a reduction in the capitalization rate owing to a drop in inflation and improved investor confidence in the property market as well as the reduction in vacancy rates. Our lease expiry profile stands at 3.2 years and is expected to improve significantly on the back of renewals by some tenants who are looking to renew for a period of five to seven years. The company's weighted average lease escalation averaged about 7%.

5. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The summarised financial results have been prepared by applying the recognition and measurement criteria in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and interpretations issued by the IFRICS Interpretations Committee. In preparing the underlying financial statements from which these summarised financial results were extracted, all International Financial Reporting Standards and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee interpretations issued and effective for annual periods ended 30 June 2023 have been applied.

In the preparation of the summarised financial results, the company has applied key assumptions concerning the future and other inherent uncertainties in recording various assets and liabilities. These assumptions were applied consistently to the financial results for the year ended 30 June 2023. The assumptions are subject to ongoing review and possible amendments. Grant Thornton (the Company's independent auditors) have audited the consolidated financial statements of Letlole La Rona Limited from which the summarised financial statements have been derived and have expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements. This results announcement has further been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The audit opinion will be made available for inspection at the Company's registered office.

6. OUTLOOK

During the period review, the Company launched its refined Go-to-Africa strategy. This strategy sets the tone for growth in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders. It seeks to diversify and optimise the Company's portfolio and enhance stakeholder value and sustainable investment returns. In line with this refined strategy, we remain committed to expanding and optimising our Botswana portfolio while exploring value accretive opportunities in the African continent in a risk adjusted basis. We have recently issued an announcement for the acquisition of an additional 25% stake in JTTM Properties. The investment case for the transaction is supported by strong fundamentals of the underlying asset and this will go a long way in providing sustainable returns to our investment portfolio.

We believe that the economic recovery post covid provides opportunities for various sectors of the economy. We will continue to explore opportunities for balance sheet growth and explore funding options that can be deployed to fund our growth strategy.

7. GOVERNANCE

The Board of Directors recognises the need to conduct the business of the Company with utmost integrity and in accordance with generally accepted practices and endorses the internationally accepted principles of Corporate Governance and public responsibility.

8. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD

The company has entered into a sale agreement with Botswana Railways Organisation for the acquisition of an additional stake of 25% in JTTM by LLR. This transaction follows the initial acquisition of a 32.8% stake in JTTM in November 2021. The transaction, when successfully concluded, will result in LLR being the majority shareholder in JTTM with shaholding of 57.8%. The conclusion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent to the Sale of Linked Units Agreement, one of which is the regulatory approval of the transaction by the Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA).

9. BOARD CHANGES

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Katso Gaobakwe, Mr. Boikanyo Kgosidintsi and Mr. Zola Lupondwana to the Board, effective the 29th of June 2023. The Board also appointed Mr. Khuto Balosang as substantive Chairman effective the 1st of November 2022, taking over from Mr. Oteng Keabetswe who had been interim Chairman from the 14th of December 2021.

Ms. Katso Gaobakwe - Non-Executive Director

Ms. Katso Gaobakwe is currently employed by Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) as an Investment Principal. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA), and has completed a Masters in Finance and Investment. Ms. Gaobakwe has also completed a Management Development Program with the University of Stellenbosch Business School. She is a director in several companies within the BDC portfolio.

Mr. Boikanyo Kgosidintsi - Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Boikanyo Kgosidintsi is the former Chief Executive Officer of Western Life Insurance Botswana. He was previously Group Head of Investor Relations at Letshego Holdings Limited, a position he held from 2014 until 2021. Mr. Kgosidintsi is a lawyer by profession, with an LLB degree from the University of Botswana and has broad African capital markets experience, having been involved in structuring, execution, and marketing of debt capital market raisings. Mr. Kgosidintsi is the Chairman of the Botswana Bond Market Association.

Mr. Zola Lupondwana - Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Lupondwana is a debt, equity investment and financial management professional with over two decades experience in investment analysis and portfolio management in the listed and unlisted investments in South Africa. Mr. Lupondwana has over a decade experience in wholesale property finance of transactions in the residential housing market and has previously worked in asset management at a leading investment management company - Allan Gray Limited, where he set up Allan Gray's business in Botswana. He is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Botswana.

On the 8th of March 2023, Grit issued an announcement to the market of its intention to divest from LLR. The transaction was concluded on the 20th of June 2023. As a result, the Grit's representatives on the board of LLR stepped down on the 30th of June 2023. These Directors include Ms. Bronwyn Knight, Mr. Oteng Keabetswe and Mr. Donald Borthwick.

Mr Mervin Muller and Mr Gregory Pearson ceased being members of the board on 14 December 2022 after shareholders voted against the ratification of Mr Muller's appointment and the re-election of Mr Pearson.

10. MANAGEMENT CHANGES

The Board is pleased to announce the following appointments to the Executive team of LLR:

Ms. Chandada Masendu- Kusane - Chief Property Officer

Ms Masendu-Kusane joined LLR on the 12th of June 2023 as the Chief Property Officer. She is a seasoned and experienced real estate executive, with a Master of Science degree in Real Estate, a Bachelor of Science degree in Property Studies, and is a Certified Project Management Professional and is a PRINCE 2 Practitioner. Her experience covers property development, project management, asset management, valuations, and investment. She has experience in both executive and non- executive leadership of listed and non-listed companies in Botswana. Her career has been spent in commercial banking and local real estate markets. She has worked for First National Bank, Stanbic Bank, Khumo Properties and RDCP. Before joining LLR, she was an executive director at Minnacle Properties.

Ms. Lesego Keitsile - Head of Investments

Ms. Keitsile joined LLR on the 12th of May 2023 as the Head of Investments. She is an investment professional with over 12 years' experience in investments and portfolio management. She holds an MSc in Finance and Investments from London School of Business and Finance, a certificate in Executive Leadership from the University of Oxford, a Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management from the University of Stellenbosch, BA (Hons) Finance, Accounting and Management from the University of Nottingham and a Management Development Program from the University of Stellenbosch. Ms. Keitsile has previously worked at the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund as Head of Investments and Grant Thornton Botswana as a Business Consultant.

Mr. Baalakani Nlumbile resigned from the position of Chief Property Officer in May 2023 to pursue other interests.

The Board is confident that under the leadership of the current Board and Management, the Company will be able to deliver on its strategic intent which seeks to optimise and diversify the Company's portfolio, drive balance sheet growth, and enhance stakeholder value and sustainable investor returns.

By Order of the Board