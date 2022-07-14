Letlole La Rona : ANNOUNCEMENT - RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JULY 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT - RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JULY 2022

Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/ 'the Company) convened an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Wednesday the 13th of July 2022 via Microsoft Teams to consider the related party transaction between LLR and Grit Services Limited ("GSL").

A total of 52 unitholders who hold in total 269,293,131 out of 280,000,000 linked units in issue (96.18%), were represented either in person or by proxy.

Two of the Company's major unitholders, Botswana Development Corporation ("BDC") owning 112,000,000 linked units in LLR which represent 40.00% shareholding in the Company, and GSL owning 70,280,000 linked units in LLR which represent 25.10% shareholding in the Company, were not eligible to vote as they are related parties in respect of the Transaction.

The total linked units eligible to vote there represented 34.90% of the Company's securities in issue.

A total of 50 unitholders who hold in total 87,013,131 linked units representing 31.08% of the securities in issue cast their votes.

The following resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed by the requisite majority of votes as set out below: