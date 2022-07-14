Log in
    LETLOLE   BW0000001015

LETLOLE LA RONA LIMITED

(LETLOLE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
3.000 BWP    0.00%
04:14aLETLOLE LA RONA : Announcement - results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 13 july 2022
PU
07/05LETLOLE LA RONA : Notice convening the postponed extraordinary general meeting of unitholders
PU
06/30LETLOLE LA RONA : CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT – YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
PU
Letlole La Rona : ANNOUNCEMENT - RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JULY 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT - RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JULY 2022

Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/ 'the Company) convened an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Wednesday the 13th of July 2022 via Microsoft Teams to consider the related party transaction between LLR and Grit Services Limited ("GSL").

A total of 52 unitholders who hold in total 269,293,131 out of 280,000,000 linked units in issue (96.18%), were represented either in person or by proxy.

Two of the Company's major unitholders, Botswana Development Corporation ("BDC") owning 112,000,000 linked units in LLR which represent 40.00% shareholding in the Company, and GSL owning 70,280,000 linked units in LLR which represent 25.10% shareholding in the Company, were not eligible to vote as they are related parties in respect of the Transaction.

The total linked units eligible to vote there represented 34.90% of the Company's securities in issue.

A total of 50 unitholders who hold in total 87,013,131 linked units representing 31.08% of the securities in issue cast their votes.

The following resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed by the requisite majority of votes as set out below:

Resolution no.

1

2

Linked units voted in

Linked units abstained

Votes carried in relation to

Ordinary resolution

relation to total securities in

in relation to total

total number of securities

issue

securities in issue

which voted

Number

%

Number

%

For (%)

Against (%)

That the Directors of LLR be authorised to conclude the Transaction, being the co-investment

with Grit Services Limited in the acquisition of up to 50% shareholding in an industrial property in

Nairobi, Kenya through the subscription of shares in Orbit Africa Logistics, a Special Purpose

Vehicle (SPV) incorporated in Mauritius and wholly owned by Grit Services Limited.

87,013,131

31.08%

-

0.00%

95.67%

4.33%

That any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such things and sign all

such documents that are necessary to give effect to the resolution passed at this EGM.

87,013,131

31.08%

-

0.00%

95.67%

4.33%

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website: www.letlole.com

By order of the Board

14 July 2022

Legal Advisors

Sponsoring Broker

Disclaimer

Letlole La Rona Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
