Letlole La Rona : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT - POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS (ASSET SALE)

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT - POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS (ASSET SALE)

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Equity Listings Requirements, the Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/'the Company') hereby advise Unitholders that the Company has commenced the process and discussions for the sale of three of its properties ('Assets').

The sale of the Assets is in line with the Company's strategy of asset recycling with the aim of optimising the portfolio's total return , thereby further unlocking superior returns for its stakeholders.

To date, the Company has engaged prospective buyers who have expressed interest in the respective Assets. The negotiations, if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the price of the Company's securities.

Unitholders and investors are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities.

By order of the Board 16 February 2023

