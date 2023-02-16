Advanced search
    LETLOLE   BW0000001015

LETLOLE LA RONA LIMITED

(LETLOLE)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
3.500 BWP    0.00%
3.500 BWP    0.00%
02/07Letlole La Rona Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/07Letlole La Rona : Unaudited financial results for the half year ended 31 december 2022
PU
01/10Letlole La Rona : Notice to unitholders - significant trade in company's securities
PU
Letlole La Rona : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT - POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS (ASSET SALE)

02/16/2023 | 10:09am EST
CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT - POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS (ASSET SALE)

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Equity Listings Requirements, the Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/'the Company') hereby advise Unitholders that the Company has commenced the process and discussions for the sale of three of its properties ('Assets').

The sale of the Assets is in line with the Company's strategy of asset recycling with the aim of optimising the portfolio's total return , thereby further unlocking superior returns for its stakeholders.

To date, the Company has engaged prospective buyers who have expressed interest in the respective Assets. The negotiations, if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the price of the Company's securities.

Unitholders and investors are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities.

By order of the Board

16 February 2023

Sponsoring Broker

Disclaimer

Letlole La Rona Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
