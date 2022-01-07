Log in
    LETLOLE   BW0000001015

LETLOLE LA RONA LIMITED

(LETLOLE)
Letlole La Rona : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE - POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS

01/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE - POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS

The Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/ 'the Company') wish to advise Unitholders that further to the Cautionary Announcement that was published on 03 December 2021, the negotiations between the Company and one of the parties in respect of the potential transactions are still ongoing.

Acquisition of 32.79% Shareholding in JTTM Properties (Proprietary) Limited:

As communicated by the Company in the Announcement of 03 December 2021, the conclusion of the JTTM transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent which are nearing finalisation, further details will be disclosed upon the fulfilment of these conditions.

The Company therefore advises Unitholders and investors to continue exercising caution when dealing in the Company's securities.

By order of the Board

07 January 2022

Disclaimer

Letlole La Rona Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
