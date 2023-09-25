UPDATE ON CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF RED SQUARE RESIDENTIAL FLATS (LOT 2989 GABORONE)

The Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/ 'the Company') wish to advise Unitholders that further to the previous Cautionary Announcement published regarding the sale of the Red Square residential flats on 25 July 2023, the Company is still in the process of concluding Sale Agreements with potential buyers.

Unitholders and investors are therefore advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the Company's securities until such a time that the sale process has been concluded.

By order of the Board 25 September 2023

Sponsoring Broker