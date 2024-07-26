UPDATE ON CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF RED SQUARE RESIDENTIAL FLATS (LOT 2989 GABORONE)

The Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/ 'the Company') wish to advise Unitholders that further to the previous Cautionary Announcement published regarding the sale of the Red Square residential flats on 25 July 2023 and subsequent cautionaries related to the sale, the Company is currently still in Phase 1 of the transaction being the conclusion of Sale Agreements with sitting tenants in line with the Sectional Titles Act (Cap 33:04) (as amended) and all regulations thereunder.

Unitholders and investors are therefore advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the Company's securities until such a time that the sale process has been concluded.

By order of the Board 26 July 2024

Sponsoring Broker