The terms of the issuances are as follows:

Letshego Holdings has issued further notes under its existing BWP 2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme.

ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF NOTES UNDER THE ISSUER'S EXISTING BWP 2,500,000,000

("LETSHEGO" or "the Company")

(Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana with limited liability under Registration Number BW00000877524)

LAHL -CRB-0526- BW Senior 22 May 2026 25,000,000.00 FIXED 9.75 % 241 0000000 Unsecured RATE 5388

The Botswana Stock Exchange has approved the listing of the Notes effective on 21 June 2024.

By order of the Board

Letshego Africa Holdings Limited 21 June 2024

