Letshego Africa : ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF NOTES UNDER THE ISSUER’S EXISTING BWP 2,500,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
June 21, 2024 at 04:23 am EDT
LETSHEGO AFRICA HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana with limited liability under Registration Number BW00000877524)
BSE Code: LETSHEGO
("LETSHEGO" or "the Company")
ANNOUNCEMENT -
ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF NOTES UNDER THE ISSUER'S EXISTING BWP 2,500,000,000
MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
Letshego Holdings has issued further notes under its existing BWP 2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme.
The terms of the issuances are as follows:
BSE CODE
ISIN
STATUS
MATURITY
NOMINAL
INTEREST
INTEREST
CODE
DATE
AMOUNT
PROFILE
RATE (%)
LAHL-CPB-0525-
BW
Senior
7 May 2025
9,000,000.00
FIXED
8.75 %
234
000000
Unsecured
RATE
5313
LAHL-CRB-0526-
BW
Senior
8 May 2026
FIXED
9.75%
235
000000
Unsecured
22,000,000.00
RATE
5347
LAHL-CRB-0526-
BW
Senior
8 May 2026
22,000,000.00
FIXED
9.75 %
236
000000
Unsecured
RATE
5354
LAHL-CRB-0526-
BW
Senior
8 May 2026
20,100,000.00
FIXED
9.75%
237
000000
Unsecured
RATE
5362
LAHL-CPB-0525-
BW
Senior
16 May 2025
15,000,000.00
FIXED
9.5 %
238
000000
Unsecured
RATE
5396
LAHL-CPB-0525-
BW
Senior
16 May 2025
30,000,000.00
FIXED
9.5 %
239
000000
Unsecured
RATE
5404
LAHL -CPB-0525-
BW
Senior
21 May 2025
13,000,000.00
FIXED
8.85 %
240
0000000
Unsecured
RATE
5370
LAHL -CRB-0526-
BW
Senior
22 May 2026
25,000,000.00
FIXED
9.75 %
241
0000000
Unsecured
RATE
5388
The Botswana Stock Exchange has approved the listing of the Notes effective on 21 June 2024.
By order of the Board
Letshego Africa Holdings Limited 21 June 2024
