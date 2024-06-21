LETSHEGO AFRICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana with limited liability under Registration Number BW00000877524)

BSE Code: LETSHEGO

("LETSHEGO" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT -

ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF NOTES UNDER THE ISSUER'S EXISTING BWP 2,500,000,000

MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Letshego Holdings has issued further notes under its existing BWP 2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme.

The terms of the issuances are as follows:

BSE CODE

ISIN

STATUS

MATURITY

NOMINAL

INTEREST

INTEREST

CODE

DATE

AMOUNT

PROFILE

RATE (%)

LAHL-CPB-0525-

BW

Senior

7 May 2025

9,000,000.00

FIXED

8.75 %

234

000000

Unsecured

RATE

5313

LAHL-CRB-0526-

BW

Senior

8 May 2026

FIXED

9.75%

235

000000

Unsecured

22,000,000.00

RATE

5347

LAHL-CRB-0526-

BW

Senior

8 May 2026

22,000,000.00

FIXED

9.75 %

236

000000

Unsecured

RATE

5354

LAHL-CRB-0526-

BW

Senior

8 May 2026

20,100,000.00

FIXED

9.75%

237

000000

Unsecured

RATE

5362

LAHL-CPB-0525-

BW

Senior

16 May 2025

15,000,000.00

FIXED

9.5 %

238

000000

Unsecured

RATE

5396

LAHL-CPB-0525-

BW

Senior

16 May 2025

30,000,000.00

FIXED

9.5 %

239

000000

Unsecured

RATE

5404

LAHL -CPB-0525-

BW

Senior

21 May 2025

13,000,000.00

FIXED

8.85 %

240

0000000

Unsecured

RATE

5370

LAHL -CRB-0526-

BW

Senior

22 May 2026

25,000,000.00

FIXED

9.75 %

241

0000000

Unsecured

RATE

5388

The Botswana Stock Exchange has approved the listing of the Notes effective on 21 June 2024.

By order of the Board

Letshego Africa Holdings Limited 21 June 2024

Sponsoring broker

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 08:22:09 UTC.