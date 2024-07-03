LETSHEGO AFRICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana with limited liability under Registration Number BW00000877524)

BSE Code: LETSHEGO

("LETSHEGO" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT -

ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF NOTES UNDER THE ISSUER'S EXISTING BWP 2,500,000,000

MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Letshego Holdings has issued further notes under its existing BWP 2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme.

The terms of the issuances are as follows:

BSE CODE

ISIN

STATUS

MATURITY

NOMINAL

INTEREST

INTEREST

CODE

DATE

AMOUNT

PROFILE

RATE (%)

LAHL-CPB-

BW

Senior

11 June 2025

150,000,000.00

FIXED

9.5

0625-242

000000

Unsecured

RATE

5412

LAHL-CRB-

BW

Senior

10 June 2026

FIXED

9.75

0626-243

000000

Unsecured

36,460,000.00

RATE

5453

The Botswana Stock Exchange has approved the listing of the Notes effective on 3rd July 2024.

By order of the Board

Letshego Africa Holdings Limited 3rd July 2024

