LETSHEGO AFRICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana with limited liability under Registration Number BW00000877524)

BSE Code: LETSHEGO

("LETSHEGO" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT -

ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF NOTES UNDER THE ISSUER'S EXISTING BWP 2,500,000,000

MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Letshego Holdings has issued further notes under its existing BWP 2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme.

The terms of the issuances are as follows:

BSE CODE ISIN STATUS MATURITY NOMINAL INTEREST INTEREST CODE DATE AMOUNT PROFILE RATE (%) LAHL-CPB- BW Senior 11 June 2025 150,000,000.00 FIXED 9.5 0625-242 000000 Unsecured RATE 5412 LAHL-CRB- BW Senior 10 June 2026 FIXED 9.75 0626-243 000000 Unsecured 36,460,000.00 RATE 5453

The Botswana Stock Exchange has approved the listing of the Notes effective on 3rd July 2024.

By order of the Board

Letshego Africa Holdings Limited 3rd July 2024

