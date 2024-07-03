LETSHEGO AFRICA HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana with limited liability under Registration Number BW00000877524)
BSE Code: LETSHEGO
("LETSHEGO" or "the Company")
ANNOUNCEMENT -
ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF NOTES UNDER THE ISSUER'S EXISTING BWP 2,500,000,000
MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
Letshego Holdings has issued further notes under its existing BWP 2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme.
The terms of the issuances are as follows:
BSE CODE
ISIN
STATUS
MATURITY
NOMINAL
INTEREST
INTEREST
CODE
DATE
AMOUNT
PROFILE
RATE (%)
LAHL-CPB-
BW
Senior
11 June 2025
150,000,000.00
FIXED
9.5
0625-242
000000
Unsecured
RATE
5412
LAHL-CRB-
BW
Senior
10 June 2026
FIXED
9.75
0626-243
000000
Unsecured
36,460,000.00
RATE
5453
The Botswana Stock Exchange has approved the listing of the Notes effective on 3rd July 2024.
By order of the Board
Letshego Africa Holdings Limited 3rd July 2024
Sponsoring broker
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2024 07:36:06 UTC.