This Circular incorporates listing particulars and is issued in compliance with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Shareholders of Letshego. Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Registration Number: Co. BW00000877524 Date of Incorporation: 4 March 1998 ISIN: BW 000 000 0322 ("the Company") CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS in relation to the PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE OF LETSHEGO TO PURCHASE ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES OF UP TO TEN PER CENT (10%) OF THE STATED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY RESULTING IN A SUBSEQUENT REDUCTION OF CAPITAL ("PROPOSED SHARE BUY BACK" and subsequent "REDUCTION OF CAPITAL")

SECTION 2: CORPORATE INFORMATION DIRECTORS Name of Role Address Date of Appointment Director Mr. Philip Odera* Chairperson No 210 Mimosa Vale, Runda, Nairobi, Kenya 12 December 2019 P O Box 1235-00621, Nairobi, Kenya Mr. R. Hoekman* Board Member Na Hanspaulce 6, 16000, Prague, 6, Czech 22 January 2020 Republic Ms. R. Mwaura* Board Member Hse #2, Flame Tree Court, Kayahwe Road, 02 December 2021 Kilimani, Nairobi, Kenya P O Box 43460-00100, Nairobi, Kenya Ms. C. Lesetedi* Board Member Plot 39959, Kamawe Road, Block 6, Gaborone, 14 November 2017 Botswana P O Box 850, Gaborone, Botswana Mr. C. Board Member Plot 37084, Block 8, Gaborone, Botswana 11 August 2022 Mokgware* P O Box 80416, Gaborone, Botswana Prof. E. Botlhale* Board Member Plot 4928, Masetlheng, Tlokweng, Botswana 16 August 2022 P O Box M1694, Kanye, Botswana Mr. J. Ramesh* Board Member Plot 5408, Tshekedi Crescent, Extension 9, 11 August 2022 Gaborone, Botswana P O Box 1157, Gaborone, Botswana Mr. K. Board Member Plot 8282, Kgosing Ward, Ramotswa, Botswana 16 August 2022 Motshegwa* P O Box 94, Mmadinare, Botswana Mr. A. Odubola* Board Member D3 Mambilla Close, Osborne Foreshore Estate, 12 December 2019 Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria Mr. A. Monyatsi Group Chief Plot 54788, Phakalane, Gaborone, Botswana 13 May 2022 Executive P O Box 461 Aah, Gaborone, Botswana Officer Ms. G. Muteiwa Group Chief Plot 67795, Kgale Manor, Gaborone, Botswana 24 March 2020 Financial Officer P O Box 381, Gaborone, Botswana

CORPORATE ADVISORS The Company Letshego Africa Holdings Limited Tower C, Zambezi Towers, Plot 54352, CBD, P O Box 381, Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 364 4739 Contact: Gorata Dibotelo and Tinotenda G. Muteiwa Sponsoring Broker Motswedi Securities Plot 113, Unit 30, Kgale Mews, Gaborone P/Bag 00223, Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 318 8627 Email: garry@motswedi.co.bwContact: Garry Juma Transfer Secretary Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana Limited 4th Floor, Fairscape Precinct, Plot 70667 Fairgrounds, Gaborone Private Bag 00417, Gaborone Telephone : +267 393 2244 / +267 367 4400 Contact: csd@bse.co.bw Legal Advisors 2nd Floor, Acacia House, Prime Plaza, Plot 74538, Western Commercial Road, Central Business District P.O. Box 1368, Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 395 3481 Fax: +267 395 2757 Contact: Sipho Ziga And: Kago K.Y Boiki Auditor to the Company Ernst and Young 2nd Floor, Plot 22 Khama Crescent Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 397 4078 Fax: +267 397 4079 Contact: Francois Roos Reporting Accountants Bakertilly-Botswana Plot 205, Independence Avenue, Main Mall Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 391 6650 Contact: Samuel L. Njanji Company Secretary G Dibotelo Letshego Africa Holdings Limited Tower C, Zambezi Towers, Plot 54352, CBD, P O Box 381, Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 364 4739

TO: SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Dear Sir/Madam, PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE OF LETSHEGO TO PURCHASE ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES OF UP TO TEN PER CENT (10%) OF THE STATED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY RESULTING IN A SUBSEQUENT REDUCTION OF CAPITAL ("PROPOSED SHARE BUY BACK" AND SUBSEQUENT "REDUCTION OF CAPITAL") 1. INTRODUCTION The Board is pleased to announce an intention by the Company to seek the Shareholders' approval to purchase up to ten per cent (10%) of the stated share capital of the Company, with effect of reducing the share capital at the forthcoming AGM to be held on the 26 July 2024. The purpose of this Circular is to provide you with the details of the Proposed Share Buy-Back, and the resolutions proposed to be passed relating to the Proposed Share Buy-Back and the subsequent Reduction of Capital as set out in the notice of the AGM. A public notice for the Reduction of Capital will be issued in terms of Section 59 (2) of the Act and will be filed at CIPA in terms of Section 66 (5) (b) of the Act in respect of the purchase by the Company of its own shares.

2. DEFINITIONS In this section, unless the context indicates otherwise, the terms in the first column have the meanings assigned to them in the second column. Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa, and words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine gender and vice versa. Reference to persons shall include corporations. "Act" Companies Act, Cap 42:01 as may be amended, modified or re-enacted from time to time; "AGM" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the 26 July 2024; "Board" the Board of Directors of Letshego; "BSE" Botswana Stock Exchange Limited; "BWP" the legal tender of the Republic of Botswana in which all monetary amounts in this Circular are expressed; "CIPA" Companies and Intellectual Property Authority, established in terms of the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority Act, Cap 42:13; "Constitution" the Constitution of Letshego Africa Holdings Limited; "Circular" this Circular incorporated in the notice of the AGM including the appendices and Form of Proxy; "CSDB" the Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana Limited, a public company with limited liability duly incorporated in accordance with the laws of Botswana and operates as a central depository to the BSE; "Director" a person holding office as a director for the time being of the Company; "EPS" the earnings per share of the Company; "Letshego" or the "Company" Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, a public company incorporated according to the laws of Botswana and listed on the BSE; "Letshego Shares" or the ordinary shares in Letshego; "Shares" "the Last Practicable Date" the 4th of July 2024, being the last day before the date of issue of the Circular; "Listing Requirements" Listing Requirements of the BSE; "Market Day" a day on which the BSE is open for trading in securities;

"NAV" Net Asset Value; "Ordinary Resolution" the ordinary resolution to be passed by the Shareholders approving the Proposed Share Buy-Back; "Proposed Share Buy-Back" the proposed share buy-back to purchase the Company's ordinary shares of up to ten per cent (10%) of the Company's stated share capital; "Reduction of Capital" the proposed reduction of the stated share capital of the Company, pursuant to the Proposed Share Buy-Back; "Shareholders" registered holders of Shares and in respect of the depositors whose securities accounts are credited with Shares with the CSDB, persons whose interests in Shares are held with the CSDB; "Share Buy-back Mandate" the general mandate to authorize the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire its issued Shares upon and subject to the terms of such mandate; "Special Resolution" the special resolution to be passed by the Shareholders approving the Reduction of Capital; "Substantial Shareholder" a Shareholder who has an interest in five per cent (5%) or more of the total number of issued Shares; and "Treasury Shares" up to five per cent (5%) shares that may be retained as treasury shares pursuant to the Share Buy-back Mandate being approved.

3. PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK DETAILS OF THE NEW PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE OF LETSHEGO TO PURCHASE ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES OF UP TO TEN PER CENT (10%) OF THE STATED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AND CANCELLING THE REST RESULTING IN THE SUBSEQUENT REDUCTION OF CAPITAL Background

The Directors of Letshego propose to seek a new Share Buy-back Mandate from the Shareholders to purchase up to a maximum of ten per cent (10%) of the stated share capital of the Company by way of on-market Share Buy-back of the stated share capital of the Company and cancel the rest of the shares and effect a Reduction of Capital on the shares purchased. Regulatory Compliance The Proposed Share Buy-back, and the subsequent Reduction of Capital, is subject to compliance with the Listing Requirements, the Act, the Constitution and any prevailing laws, rules, regulations, orders, guidelines and requirements issued by the relevant authorities. Pursuant to the Act, Letshego may only effect a Proposed Share Buy-back, retain some of those shares as Treasury Shares and cancel the rest of the shares and implement the Reduction of Capital if: the Constitution of the Company expressly permits the Company to retain some of those shares as Treasury Shares and cancel the rest of the shares and implement a Reduction of Capital; and the Board of the Company having exercised its discretion, resolves that the shares concerned of the stated share capital of the Company shall be cancelled on acquisition and the Reduction of Capital be implemented. The share buy back will be done without any prior understanding or arrangement between the Company and the counter party. The Company will appoint only one agent to effect the share buy back on behalf of the Company.

The Company undertakes to make announcements in terms of Clause 3.4(p) of the BSE listing requirements following the Company cumulatively repurchasing 3% of the initial number (the number of that class of shares in issue at the time that the general authority from shareholders is granted) of the relevant class of securities, and for each 3% in aggregate of the initial number of that class acquired thereafter. The Board passed a resolution on the 30 May 2024 which read as follows: "The Directors approve the purchase of up to ten per cent (10%) of the stated share capital of the Company by way of On-Market Share Buy-back. The Directors resolve that they are not aware of any information that has not been disclosed to shareholders which is material to an assessment of the value of the shares and consideration to be provided for the shares, are unfair to the shareholders whose shares are to be acquired. The Directors have resolved to cancel the rest of the shares purchased which will not be retained as Treasury Shares and subsequently reduce its share capital in terms of section 59 of the Act. The Directors undertake that the number of shares acquired when aggregated with shares of the same class held by the Company on the time of acquisition, will not exceed 10 per cent (10%) of the shares of that class previously issued by the Company, excluding shares previously deemed to be cancelled. The Directors undertake to implement the proposed share buy-back in accordance with laws prevailing at the time of purchase, including compliance with the twenty percent (20%) public shareholdings spread as required under the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Requirements." 3.2.3. The Shareholders will be requested to approve the following resolutions, which will be incorporated in the Notice of Meeting of the AGM to be held on 26 July 2024: "ORDINARY RESOLUTION At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on 30 May 2024, IT WAS HEREBY RESOLVED THAT:

Subject to the Company's compliance with all rules, regulations, orders and guidelines made pursuant to the Companies Act, the provisions of the Company's Constitution and the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the Company be and is hereby authorized to the fullest extent permitted by law, to make on Market Share Buy Back of its own ordinary shares of no par value as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time through the BSE upon the terms and conditions that may be deemed fit and expedient in the interest of the Company ("Proposed Share Buyback") provided that: the Company does not purchase under this authority more than 10% of ordinary shares; the maximum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share shall be not more than 10% above the weighted average of the market value for the shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the transaction is effected. Such authority shall commence upon the passing of this special resolution, until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting is required by law to be held unless revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting but so as not to prejudice the completion of a purchase made before the expiry date; Aobakwe Aupa Monyatsi and Tinotenda Gwendoline Muteiwa be and are hereby authorised to take all steps as are necessary or expedient to implement or give effect to the Proposed Share Buyback with full powers to amend and/or assert to any conditions, modifications, variations or amendments (if any) as may be imposed by the relevant governmental/regulatory authorities from time to time and with full power to do all such acts and things thereafter in accordance with the Companies Act, the provisions of the Company's constitution and the requirements of the BSE and all other relevant governmental/regulatory authorities; and The Board herein confirms that the Company has for the purpose of this Resolution and putting it into effect, passed the solvency and liquidity test."