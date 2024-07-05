CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
Action Required:
- If you are in any doubt as to the course of action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker, banker, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.
- If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Letshego Africa Holdings Limited ("Letshego" or "the Company"), you should at once hand this Circular to the agent through whom you effected the sale and transfer, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
- This Circular incorporates listing particulars and is issued in compliance with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Shareholders of Letshego.
Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana
Registration Number: Co. BW00000877524
Date of Incorporation: 4 March 1998
ISIN: BW 000 000 0322
("the Company")
CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS
in relation to the
PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE OF LETSHEGO TO PURCHASE ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES OF UP TO TEN PER CENT (10%) OF THE STATED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY RESULTING IN A SUBSEQUENT REDUCTION OF CAPITAL
("PROPOSED SHARE BUY BACK" and subsequent "REDUCTION OF CAPITAL")
SECTION 2: CORPORATE INFORMATION
DIRECTORS
Name
of
Role
Address
Date of Appointment
Director
Mr. Philip Odera*
Chairperson
No 210 Mimosa Vale, Runda, Nairobi, Kenya
12
December 2019
P O Box 1235-00621, Nairobi, Kenya
Mr. R. Hoekman*
Board Member
Na Hanspaulce 6, 16000, Prague, 6, Czech
22
January 2020
Republic
Ms. R. Mwaura*
Board Member
Hse #2, Flame Tree Court, Kayahwe Road,
02 December 2021
Kilimani, Nairobi, Kenya
P O Box 43460-00100, Nairobi, Kenya
Ms. C. Lesetedi*
Board Member
Plot 39959, Kamawe Road, Block 6, Gaborone,
14
November 2017
Botswana
P O Box 850, Gaborone, Botswana
Mr. C.
Board Member
Plot 37084, Block 8, Gaborone, Botswana
11
August 2022
Mokgware*
P O Box 80416, Gaborone, Botswana
Prof. E. Botlhale*
Board Member
Plot 4928, Masetlheng, Tlokweng, Botswana
16
August 2022
P O Box M1694, Kanye, Botswana
Mr. J. Ramesh*
Board Member
Plot 5408, Tshekedi Crescent, Extension 9,
11
August 2022
Gaborone, Botswana
P O Box 1157, Gaborone, Botswana
Mr. K.
Board Member
Plot 8282, Kgosing Ward, Ramotswa, Botswana
16
August 2022
Motshegwa*
P O Box 94, Mmadinare, Botswana
Mr. A. Odubola*
Board Member
D3 Mambilla Close, Osborne Foreshore Estate,
12
December 2019
Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
Mr. A. Monyatsi
Group Chief
Plot 54788, Phakalane, Gaborone, Botswana
13
May 2022
Executive
P O Box 461 Aah, Gaborone, Botswana
Officer
Ms. G. Muteiwa
Group Chief
Plot 67795, Kgale Manor, Gaborone, Botswana
24
March 2020
Financial Officer
P O Box 381, Gaborone, Botswana
CORPORATE ADVISORS
The Company
Letshego Africa Holdings Limited
Tower C, Zambezi Towers,
Plot 54352, CBD,
P O Box 381,
Gaborone, Botswana
Telephone: +267 364 4739
Contact: Gorata Dibotelo and Tinotenda G.
Muteiwa
Sponsoring Broker
Motswedi Securities
Plot 113, Unit 30, Kgale Mews, Gaborone P/Bag 00223,
Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 318 8627 Email: garry@motswedi.co.bwContact: Garry Juma
Transfer Secretary
Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana Limited
4th Floor, Fairscape Precinct, Plot 70667 Fairgrounds, Gaborone
Private Bag 00417, Gaborone
Telephone : +267 393 2244 / +267 367 4400
Contact: csd@bse.co.bw
Legal Advisors
2nd Floor, Acacia House, Prime Plaza, Plot 74538, Western Commercial Road,
Central Business District P.O. Box 1368, Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 395 3481 Fax: +267 395 2757 Contact: Sipho Ziga
And: Kago K.Y Boiki
Auditor to the Company
Ernst and Young 2nd Floor, Plot 22 Khama Crescent Gaborone, Botswana Telephone: +267 397 4078 Fax: +267 397 4079 Contact: Francois Roos
Reporting Accountants
Bakertilly-Botswana
Plot 205, Independence Avenue, Main Mall
Gaborone, Botswana
Telephone: +267 391 6650
Contact: Samuel L. Njanji
Company Secretary
G Dibotelo
Letshego Africa Holdings Limited
Tower C, Zambezi Towers,
Plot 54352, CBD,
P O Box 381,
Gaborone, Botswana
Telephone: +267 364 4739
TO: SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
Dear Sir/Madam,
PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE OF LETSHEGO TO PURCHASE ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES OF UP TO TEN PER CENT (10%) OF THE STATED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY RESULTING IN A SUBSEQUENT REDUCTION OF CAPITAL ("PROPOSED SHARE BUY BACK" AND SUBSEQUENT "REDUCTION OF CAPITAL")
1. INTRODUCTION
- The Board is pleased to announce an intention by the Company to seek the Shareholders' approval to purchase up to ten per cent (10%) of the stated share capital of the Company, with effect of reducing the share capital at the forthcoming AGM to be held on the 26 July 2024.
- The purpose of this Circular is to provide you with the details of the Proposed Share Buy-Back, and the resolutions proposed to be passed relating to the Proposed Share Buy-Back and the subsequent Reduction of Capital as set out in the notice of the AGM.
- A public notice for the Reduction of Capital will be issued in terms of Section 59 (2) of the Act and will be filed at CIPA in terms of Section 66 (5) (b) of the Act in respect of the purchase by the Company of its own shares.
2. DEFINITIONS
In this section, unless the context indicates otherwise, the terms in the first column have the meanings assigned to them in the second column. Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa, and words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine gender and vice versa. Reference to persons shall include corporations.
"Act"
Companies Act, Cap 42:01 as may be amended, modified or
re-enacted from time to time;
"AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the
26 July 2024;
"Board"
the Board of Directors of Letshego;
"BSE"
Botswana Stock Exchange Limited;
"BWP"
the legal tender of the Republic of Botswana in which all
monetary amounts in this Circular are expressed;
"CIPA"
Companies and Intellectual Property Authority, established in
terms of the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority Act,
Cap 42:13;
"Constitution"
the Constitution of Letshego Africa Holdings Limited;
"Circular"
this Circular incorporated in the notice of the AGM including the
appendices and Form of Proxy;
"CSDB"
the Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana
Limited, a public company with limited liability duly incorporated
in accordance with the laws of Botswana and operates as a
central depository to the BSE;
"Director"
a person holding office as a director for the time being of the
Company;
"EPS"
the earnings per share of the Company;
"Letshego" or the "Company"
Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, a public company
incorporated according to the laws of Botswana and listed on
the BSE;
"Letshego Shares" or
the ordinary shares in Letshego;
"Shares"
"the Last Practicable Date"
the 4th of July 2024, being the last day before the date of issue
of the Circular;
"Listing Requirements"
Listing Requirements of the BSE;
"Market Day"
a day on which the BSE is open for trading in securities;
"NAV"
Net Asset Value;
"Ordinary Resolution"
the ordinary resolution to be passed by the Shareholders
approving the Proposed Share Buy-Back;
"Proposed Share Buy-Back"
the proposed share buy-back to purchase the Company's
ordinary shares of up to ten per cent (10%) of the Company's
stated share capital;
"Reduction of Capital"
the proposed reduction of the stated share capital of the
Company, pursuant to the Proposed Share Buy-Back;
"Shareholders"
registered holders of Shares and in respect of the depositors
whose securities accounts are credited with Shares with the
CSDB, persons whose interests in Shares are held with the
CSDB;
"Share Buy-back Mandate"
the general mandate to authorize the Directors to exercise all
the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire
its issued Shares upon and subject to the terms of such
mandate;
"Special Resolution"
the special resolution to be passed by the Shareholders
approving the Reduction of Capital;
"Substantial Shareholder"
a Shareholder who has an interest in five per cent (5%) or
more of the total number of issued Shares; and
"Treasury Shares"
up to five per cent (5%) shares that may be retained as
treasury shares pursuant to the Share Buy-back Mandate
being approved.
3. PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK
DETAILS OF THE NEW PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE OF LETSHEGO TO PURCHASE ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES OF UP TO TEN PER CENT (10%) OF THE STATED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AND CANCELLING THE REST RESULTING IN THE SUBSEQUENT REDUCTION OF CAPITAL
-
Background
The Directors of Letshego propose to seek a new Share Buy-back Mandate from the Shareholders to purchase up to a maximum of ten per cent (10%) of the stated share capital of the Company by way of on-market Share Buy-back of the stated share capital of the Company and cancel the rest of the shares and effect a Reduction of Capital on the shares purchased.
- Regulatory Compliance
- The Proposed Share Buy-back, and the subsequent Reduction of Capital, is subject to compliance with the Listing Requirements, the Act, the Constitution and any prevailing laws, rules, regulations, orders, guidelines and requirements issued by the relevant authorities.
- Pursuant to the Act, Letshego may only effect a Proposed Share Buy-back, retain some of those shares as Treasury Shares and cancel the rest of the shares and implement the Reduction of Capital if:
- the Constitution of the Company expressly permits the Company to retain some of those shares as Treasury Shares and cancel the rest of the shares and implement a Reduction of Capital; and
- the Board of the Company having exercised its discretion, resolves that the shares concerned of the stated share capital of the Company shall be cancelled on acquisition and the Reduction of Capital be implemented.
- The share buy back will be done without any prior understanding or arrangement between the Company and the counter party.
- The Company will appoint only one agent to effect the share buy back on behalf of the Company.
- The Company undertakes to make announcements in terms of Clause 3.4(p) of the BSE listing requirements following the Company cumulatively repurchasing 3% of the initial number (the number of that class of shares in issue at the time that the general authority from shareholders is granted) of the relevant class of securities, and for each 3% in aggregate of the initial number of that class acquired thereafter.
- The Board passed a resolution on the 30 May 2024 which read as follows:
"The Directors approve the purchase of up to ten per cent (10%) of the stated share capital of the Company by way of On-Market Share Buy-back. The Directors resolve that they are not aware of any information that has not been disclosed to shareholders which is material to an assessment of the value of the shares and consideration to be provided for the shares, are unfair to the shareholders whose shares are to be acquired.
The Directors have resolved to cancel the rest of the shares purchased which will not be retained as Treasury Shares and subsequently reduce its share capital in terms of section 59 of the Act.
The Directors undertake that the number of shares acquired when aggregated with shares of the same class held by the Company on the time of acquisition, will not exceed 10 per cent (10%) of the shares of that class previously issued by the Company, excluding shares previously deemed to be cancelled.
The Directors undertake to implement the proposed share buy-back in accordance with laws prevailing at the time of purchase, including compliance with the twenty percent (20%) public shareholdings spread as required under the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Requirements."
3.2.3. The Shareholders will be requested to approve the following resolutions, which will be incorporated in the Notice of Meeting of the AGM to be held on 26 July 2024:
"ORDINARY RESOLUTION
At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on 30 May 2024, IT WAS HEREBY RESOLVED THAT:
Subject to the Company's compliance with all rules, regulations, orders and guidelines made pursuant to the Companies Act, the provisions of the Company's Constitution and the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the Company be and is hereby authorized to the fullest extent permitted by law, to make on Market Share Buy Back of its own ordinary shares of no par value as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time through the BSE upon the terms and conditions that may be deemed fit and expedient in the interest of the Company ("Proposed Share Buyback") provided that:
- the Company does not purchase under this authority more than 10% of ordinary shares;
- the maximum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share shall be not more than 10% above the weighted average of the market value for the shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the transaction is effected.
Such authority shall commence upon the passing of this special resolution, until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting is required by law to be held unless revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting but so as not to prejudice the completion of a purchase made before the expiry date;
Aobakwe Aupa Monyatsi and Tinotenda Gwendoline Muteiwa be and are hereby authorised to take all steps as are necessary or expedient to implement or give effect to the Proposed Share Buyback with full powers to amend and/or assert to any conditions, modifications, variations or amendments (if any) as may be imposed by the relevant governmental/regulatory authorities from time to time and with full power to do all such acts and things thereafter in accordance with the Companies Act, the provisions of the Company's constitution and the requirements of the BSE and all other relevant governmental/regulatory authorities; and
The Board herein confirms that the Company has for the purpose of this Resolution and putting it into effect, passed the solvency and liquidity test."
"SPECIAL RESOLUTION
Reduction of Capital of Letshego pursuant to the approval of the Share Buy- back Mandate
THAT, subject to the shareholders of Letshego approving the Share Buy-back Mandate and it being implemented, the Company be and is hereby authorized in terms of Section 59 of the Companies Act to reduce its stated share capital as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time, upon the terms and conditions that may be deemed fit and expedient in the interest of the Company ("Reduction of Capital") provided that:
- only a limit of 108,751,932 shares shall be reduced from a stated share capital of 2,175,038,644 shares, such that post reduction the stated share capital would be 2,066,286,712 shares;
- alternatively 217,503,864 shares shall be reduced from a stated share capital of 2,175,038,644 shares, such that post reduction the stated share capital would be 1,957,534,780 shares in the event that the Board decides not to retain any Treasury Shares and cancel all the shares subject to the Share Buy-Back; and
- the reduction of capital will not result in the Company failing the solvency test as prescribed in terms of the Act.
THAT such authority shall commence upon the passing of this resolution, until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting is required by law to be held, unless revoked or varied by special resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting or extraordinary general meeting, but so as not to prejudice the completion of the Reduction of Capital made before the expiry date;
AND THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to take all steps as are necessary or expedient to implement or give effect to the Reduction of Capital with full powers to amend and/or assert to any conditions, modifications, variations or amendments (if any) as may be imposed by the relevant governmental/regulatory authorities from time to time and with full power to do all such acts and things thereafter in accordance with the Companies Act, Cap 42:01 as amended from to time, the provisions of the Company's constitution and the requirements of the BSE and all other relevant governmental/regulatory authorities."
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 14:10:07 UTC.