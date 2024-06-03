Letshego Africa Holdings Limited is incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Registration number: UIN BW00000877524 and previously Co. 98/442 Date of incorporation: 4 March 1998

DIRECTORS REPORT

The Directors have pleasure in submitting to the Shareholders their report and the audited consolidated financial statements of Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, formerly Letshego Holdings Limited, ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Nature of business

Letshego Group is a retail financial services organisation involved in banking and microfinance activities in 11 African countries across East, West and Southern Africa. Six of the 11 operations have deposit- taking licenses, with the remainder being microfinance institutions. The Group's ambition is to increase its deposit taking capabilities across the footprint.

Change of name

On the 8th of December 2023, Letshego Holdings Limited changed its name to Letshego Africa Holdings Limited to reiterate the Group's differentiating Pan African presence and reach across the continent's emerging markets.

Financial results

The consolidated financial statements adequately disclose the results of the Group's operations for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Impact of IAS 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies

During the second half of the year the Group classified Ghana as a hyperinflationary economy. This was following a number of professional organisations outside of Ghana, including global accounting firms, having assessed the economy of Ghana to be considered as hyperinflationary as at 31 December 2023 and thereafter. Consequently, the results of the Group's activities in Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. The impact of this on the Group's financial results, which is a net loss of approximately P130.4 million, is outlined in Note 40 of the consolidated financial statements.

Prior period error

In 2023, it was determined that during the financial years 2019 to 2022, the calculation of the Expected Credit Loss Allowances was incorrect due to the inclusion of a discount factor to Stage 3 exposures at default. This was corrected retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors as outlined in Note 41 of the consolidated financial statements and has had the impact of reducing opening retained earnings by approximately P72.6 million. The change in the calculation methodology also had an impact of increasing current year expected credit losses recognised in profit or loss by approximately P128.2 million.

Stated capital

Stated capital of the Group at 31 December 2023 amounted to P917,909,651 (31 December 2022: P889,571,189).

On 9 March 2023, 25,924,588 ordinary shares were issued in terms of the Group's Long Term Incentive Plan (prior year: 14,291,633 ordinary shares). These were issued from new ordinary shares. Treasury shares remaining at the end of the year were 11,651,597 (prior year: 3,989,970).

Dividends

An interim dividend of 5.1 thebe per share (prior year: 5.8 thebe per share) was declared on 22 August 2023. Due to exceptional matters that had an impact on the financial performance of the Group in the second half of the year, the Board of Directors found it prudent not to declare a further dividend for the second half of 2023. The dividend declared on 22 August 2023 is the full and final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023.

4