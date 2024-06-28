The Letshego Africa Holdings Limited integrated annual report provides a balanced and accurate assessment of the Group's strategic and financial performance for the period

The integrated report contains information that is relevant to all our key stakeholder groups to whom we are accountable, including our customers, employees, investors and founders, strategic partners, governments and regulators, and members of the communities in which we operate. It also contains information on the value outcomes for the period under review, as well as forward-looking information, to allow our stakeholders to assess the Group's ability to create value over time. Material information subsequent to year end has also been included.

Boundary and scope The integrated report covers our regional subsidiaries across all 11 markets - Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda - as well as the risks, opportunities and outcomes associated with our operating context, industry and stakeholders. Integrated thinking Our mandate is to provide inclusive financial services and products to under-served individuals, small business owners and communities across our regional footprint. This strategy underpins our purpose to improve lives and remains central to continued enhancements and improvements to the way we work, the platforms and channels we use and how we make decisions. Our strategy is designed to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage for our pan-African Group and deliver sustainable returns in the long term. The execution of our strategy is supported by corporate governance structures, processes and controls that have been developed in line with global best practice and are regularly reviewed to achieve continual improvement. Our Sustainability Framework, including our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, continues to evolve and is becoming an integrated asset and differentiator for how we do business on the continent. Together, our strategy, corporate governance, commitment to sustainable business practices and stakeholder relationships will advance new and tangible value creation and preservation, and guard against the erosion of achieved value. Disclosure Letshego Africa is committed to balanced reporting, disclosing the material constraints related to our strategy and business model, including where value has been eroded due to factors within or outside our control. Information excluded from our report includes that which is considered immaterial, confidential and legally privileged, and competitively sensitive. This includes granular data on remuneration, yields and margins.

2 Annual financial statements Certain statements in our report are forward-looking. These beliefs and assumptions are based on the information currently available to Letshego's Board of directors and management. Forward- looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, particularly in terms of general market conditions, our ability to manage growth, future performance and changes in the regulatory environment, among others. There can be no assurance that these statements will be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The words 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Letshego undertakes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments. Unless otherwise indicated, all monetary values used in this report are in Botswana Pula (P or BWP). Materiality When deciding which information to include in the integrated report, we consider our stakeholders, sustainability, materiality, and completeness. We prioritise the matters, opportunities, and challenges that are likely to affect the delivery of our strategic intent and ability to create value for stakeholders in the short, medium, and long term as material. Our material matters form an integral part of our strategic planning activities. Our five strategic transformational conversations, which are considered our most material matters - product diversification, digitalisation, geographic rebalancing, execution engine and sustainable stakeholder value - are explained in more detail in this report.

Restatements or reporting changes While the nature of the content in this year's integrated report remains largely unchanged from that of 2022, the structure of the report has been refined to simplify the information for more meaningful disclosure. The Group's auditors determined that loans in the Stage 3 maturity bucket should not be discounted in the calculation of expected credit losses (ECLs). While this is an area of judgement and subject to different interpretations, the Group agreed to accept the auditor's view of this estimate, to be more prudent in the calculation of ECLs. This was re-worked for 2023 and prior years and applied retrospectively as required by accounting standards, resulting in a P128 million ECL adjustment in the current year and a restatement of prior year financials. Further to this, in 2023, a number of professional organisations outside of Ghana, including global accountancy firms, determined Ghana to be a hyperinflationary economy, although this is disputed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana (ICAG). The Group was required to adjust for this in accordance with IAS29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, resulting impacting the Group's profitability with inflation adjustments amounting to P128 million. Further information relating to financial restatements or reporting changes can be found in section 2 annual financial statements. Process disclosure The following processes were followed in the preparation and approval of this report: A cross-functional and cross-regional team led by the Group Head of Corporate Affairs ensures that an effective report preparation process is followed.

Certain Board subcommittees review various sections of the annual financial statements to ensure their integrity and recommend them to the Board for approval.