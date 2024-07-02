LETSHEGO AFRICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Co. BW00000877524 (the "Company")

____________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CLOSED PERIOD

Letshego Africa Holdings Limited (the "Company" I "Letshego") has commenced preparation of financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024. The process will continue for a period that will not extend beyond 30 September 2024, by which date the half-year results will have been formally published.

In line with corporate governance standards and in compliance with national listings regulation, the Company affirms that it has entered a closed period effective from 1 July 2024 until the date of publication of the Company's half-year results.

During this period, members of the Letshego Board and employees are advised not to trade in Letshego securities to mitigate potential internal trading risks associated with possible access or exposure to unpublished, price sensitive information. Unpublished price sensitive information is defined as information affecting a company that, if released, could materially affect the company's share price.

This notice is also applicable to Brokers and Transfer Secretaries required to support the adherence to national corporate governance standards and regulation.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tuesday, 2 July 2024