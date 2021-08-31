Https://www.letshego.com/sites/default/files/financial results/LETSHEGO%20GROUP%20INTERIM%20RESULTS%20ii %20June%202021%20 %20SLIDE%20DECK_.pdf

Strong loan growth underpinning significant uplift in PBT and PAT (in excess of 20%)

50% dividend payout ratio combined with 17% dividend yield driving higher returns

Accelerating digitalisation - LetsGO digital platform now live in 10 markets

Leveraging emerging technologies (RPA) and Data to enhance productivity and efficiency. First 'Bots' deployed

Digital Quotient (DQ) improves from 25% to 51% driven by strides in Enterprise Agility

Programmatic lending to accelerate social impact. BWP400 million boosting reach

Continued commitment to prioritising lives and livelihoods of our people, customers and communities. Building a culture of digital leadership, through enhanced knowledge and skills

97% uptake of digital learning solutions