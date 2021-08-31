Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Https://www.letshego.com/sites/default/files/financial results/LETSHEGO%20GROUP%20INTERIM%20RESULTS%20ii %20June%202021%20 %20SLIDE%20DECK_.pdf

08/31/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Letshego Holdings Limited

Group Interim Results 2021

Andrew F Okai

Group Chief Executive

Headline themes: H1 2021

Strong Performance

Shareholder Value

Digital First

End-2-End Automation

Business Transformation

Improving Lives

People First

Strong loan growth underpinning significant uplift in PBT and PAT (in excess of 20%)

50% dividend payout ratio combined with 17% dividend yield driving higher returns

Accelerating digitalisation - LetsGO digital platform now live in 10 markets

Leveraging emerging technologies (RPA) and Data to enhance productivity and efficiency. First 'Bots' deployed

Digital Quotient (DQ) improves from 25% to 51% driven by strides in Enterprise Agility

Programmatic lending to accelerate social impact. BWP400 million boosting reach

Continued commitment to prioritising lives and livelihoods of our people, customers and communities. Building a culture of digital leadership, through enhanced knowledge and skills

97% uptake of digital learning solutions

Business environment has been challenging…

IMF GDP Projections (August 2021)

Global GDP outlook

Real 2020 GDP growth

Real 2021 GDP growth

Annual percent change, %

Annual percent change, %

Asia and Pacific

-1.3

Asia and Pacific

7.3

Africa (Region)

-1.9

North America

6.1

World

-3.3

World

6.0

North America

-4.1

Africa (Region)

4.9

Europe -5.8

South America

4.4

South America -6.6

Europe

4.3

Africa's economic outlook

Real 2020 GDP growth Annual percent change, %

Tanzania1.0

Ghana10.9

Kenya -0.1

Rwanda -0.2

Mozambique -0.5

Nigeria -1.8

Uganda -2.1

Eswatini -3.3

Lesotho -4.5

Namibia -7.2

Botswana -8.3

Real 2021 GDP growth

Annual percent change, %

Kenya7.6

Botswana7.5

Uganda6.4

Rwanda5.7

Ghana 4.6

Lesotho 3.5

Tanzania 2.7

Namibia 2.6

Nigeria 2.5

Mozambique 2.1

Eswatini 1.4

1. Ghana's own estimate per budget statement is 0.2%

5

Source: IMF GDP Forecast (August 2021)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 18:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 476 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2020 576 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net Debt 2020 4 751 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,80x
Yield 2020 16,9%
Capitalization 2 279 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 905
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Fening Okai Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tinotenda Gwen Muteiwa Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Enos Ned Banda Chairman
Neville Perry Head-Technology and Operations
Aupa Monyatsi Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED45.83%201
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%58 869
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL42.18%28 115
ORIX CORPORATION29.47%22 680
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED82.20%8 468
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED24.18%8 236