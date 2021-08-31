Https://www.letshego.com/sites/default/files/press releases/LETSHEGO%20GROUP%20INTERIM%20RESULTS%20ii %20June%202021%20 %20SLIDE%20DECK_.pdf

Letshego Holdings Limited
Group Interim Results 2021
Andrew F Okai
Group Chief Executive
AGENDA
G R O U P I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 1
H1 Headlines & Achievements
Financial Highlights
S T R A T E G I C O U T L O O K
Plan 2 and beyond
2
3
Headline themes: H1 2021
Strong Performance
Shareholder Value
Digital First
End-2-End Automation
Business Transformation
Improving Lives
People First
Strong loan growth underpinning significant uplift in PBT and PAT (in excess of 20%)
50% dividend payout ratio combined with 17% dividend yield driving higher returns
Accelerating digitalisation - LetsGO digital platform now live in 10 markets
Leveraging emerging technologies (RPA) and Data to enhance productivity and efficiency. First 'Bots' deployed
Digital Quotient (DQ) improves from 25% to 51% driven by strides in Enterprise Agility
Programmatic lending to accelerate social impact. BWP400 million boosting reach
Continued commitment to prioritising lives and livelihoods of our people, customers and communities. Building a culture of digital leadership, through enhanced knowledge and skills
97% uptake of digital learning solutions
Business environment has been challenging…
IMF GDP Projections (August 2021)
Global GDP outlook
Real 2020 GDP growth
Real 2021 GDP growth
Annual percent change, %
Asia and Pacific
-1.3
7.3
Africa (Region)
-1.9
North America
6.1
World
-3.3
6.0
-4.1
4.9
Europe -5.8
South America
4.4
South America -6.6
Europe
4.3
Africa's economic outlook
Real 2020 GDP growth Annual percent change, %
Tanzania1.0
Ghana10.9
Kenya -0.1
Rwanda -0.2
Mozambique -0.5
Nigeria -1.8
Uganda -2.1
Eswatini -3.3
Lesotho -4.5
Namibia -7.2
Botswana -8.3
Real 2021 GDP growth
Annual percent change, %
Kenya7.6
Botswana7.5
Uganda6.4
Rwanda5.7
Ghana 4.6
Lesotho 3.5
Tanzania 2.7
Namibia 2.6
Nigeria 2.5
Mozambique 2.1
Eswatini 1.4
1. Ghana's own estimate per budget statement is 0.2%
5
Source: IMF GDP Forecast (August 2021)
