    LETSHEGO   BW0000000322

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LETSHEGO)
  Report
LETSHEGO : CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

04/01/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Letshego Holdings Limited

Consolidated Annual Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2021

CONTENTS ____________________________________________________________

Details

Group corporate information 3

Directors' report 4

Directors' responsibility statement 6

Independent auditor's report 7

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated statement of financial position

12

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

13

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

14

Consolidated statement of cash flows

15

Significant accounting policies

16

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

40

2

GROUP CORPORATE INFORMATION

Letshego Holdings Limited is incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Registration number: UIN BW00000877524 and previously Co. 98/442

Date of incorporation: 4 March 1998

A publicly listed commercial entity whose liability is limited by shares

Company Secretary and Registered Office

Matshidiso Kimwaga

Tower C, Zambezi Towers Plot 54352

Central Business District Gaborone, Botswana

Independent External Auditors

Ernst and Young

2nd Floor, Plot 22

Khama Crescent Gaborone, Botswana

Transfer Secretaries

PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Limited Plot 50371

Fairground Office Park Gaborone, Botswana

Attorneys and Legal Advisors Armstrongs

Acacia House

Plot 53438

Cnr Khama Crescent Extension and PG Matante Road

Gaborone, Botswana

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors have pleasure in submitting to the Shareholders their report and the audited consolidated financial statements of Letshego Holdings Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Nature of business

Letshego Group is a retail financial services organisation involved in banking and microfinance activities in 11 African countries across East, West and Southern Africa. Six of the 11 operations have deposit-taking licenses with the rest being microfinance institutions. The Group's ambition is to increase its deposit taking capabilities across the footprint.

Stated capital

Stated capital of the Group at 31 December 2021 amounted to P882, 224,337 (31 December 2020:

P872, 169,337).

On the 26 February 2021, 5,348,420 (prior year: 4,483,050) ordinary shares were issued in terms of the Group's Long Term Incentive Plan. These were issued from shares currently held as treasury

shares and the remaining treasury shares at the end of the year were 9,222,720 (prior year: 14,571,140).

Dividends

An interim dividend of 7.3 thebe per share (prior year: 3.9 thebe per share) was declared on 12

August 2021.

A second and final dividend of 9.7 thebe per share (prior year: 8.3 thebe) was declared on 25

February 2022 and will be paid on or about 31 May 2022.

Directors

The following persons were directors of the Group:

Non-executive

Name

Details

Nationality

E.N Banda

Chairman

South Africa

S. Price

UK

H. Karuhanga

Uganda

Dr G.Somolekae

Botswana

R. N. Alam

Resigned 24 March 2022

USA

C. Lesetedi

Botswana

G. Van Heerde

South Africa

P. Odera

Kenya

A. Odubola

Nigeria

R. Hoekman

Appointed 22 January 2020

Holland

R. Mwaura

Appointed 02 December 2021

Kenya

DIRECTORS' REPORT (continued)

Directors (continued)

Executive

Name

Position

Nationality

A.F. Okai

Group Chief Executive Officer - appointed 01

February 2020

Ghana

G.T Muteiwa

Group Chief Financial Officer - appointed 24 March 2020

Zimbabwe

Directors' shareholdings

The aggregate number of shares held directly by Directors at 31 December 2021 were at 33,405 (31 December 2020: 28,987). Full details of this shareholding are available at the registered office of the Company or at the office of the transfer secretaries.

Long Term Incentive Plan

The Group operates an equity-settled conditional Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), which was approved by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 20 December 2005. Under the plan, conditional share awards are granted to management and key employees. The estimation of shares to vest for a year is based on internal projections as to the specified non-market conditions being achieved. Shares are awarded in the holding company, Letshego Holdings Limited, which is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 456 M 215 M 215 M
Net income 2021 672 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
Net Debt 2021 6 049 M 530 M 530 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,76x
Yield 2021 12,1%
Capitalization 3 843 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 905
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Letshego Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Fening Okai Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tinotenda Gwen Muteiwa Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Enos Ned Banda Chairman
Neville Perry Head-Technology and Operations
Aupa Monyatsi Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED28.57%337
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.04%57 908
ORIX CORPORATION6.65%23 496
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.96%18 145
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.20%8 604
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.03%7 771