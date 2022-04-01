LETSHEGO : CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Letshego Holdings Limited
Consolidated Annual Financial Statements
For the year ended 31 December 2021
CONTENTS
Details
Group corporate information 3
Directors' report 4
Directors' responsibility statement 6
Independent auditor's report 7
Consolidated financial statements


Consolidated statement of financial position

12


Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

13


Consolidated statement of changes in equity

14


Consolidated statement of cash flows

15


Significant accounting policies

16


Notes to the consolidated financial statements

40

2
GROUP CORPORATE INFORMATION
Letshego Holdings Limited is incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Registration number: UIN BW00000877524 and previously Co. 98/442
Date of incorporation: 4 March 1998
A publicly listed commercial entity whose liability is limited by shares
Company Secretary and Registered Office
Matshidiso Kimwaga
Tower C, Zambezi Towers Plot 54352
Central Business District Gaborone, Botswana
Independent External Auditors
Ernst and Young
2nd Floor, Plot 22
Khama Crescent Gaborone, Botswana
Transfer Secretaries
PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Limited Plot 50371
Fairground Office Park Gaborone, Botswana
Attorneys and Legal Advisors Armstrongs
Acacia House
Plot 53438
Cnr Khama Crescent Extension and PG Matante Road
Gaborone, Botswana
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors have pleasure in submitting to the Shareholders their report and the audited consolidated financial statements of Letshego Holdings Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Nature of business
Letshego Group is a retail financial services organisation involved in banking and microfinance activities in 11 African countries across East, West and Southern Africa. Six of the 11 operations have deposit-taking licenses with the rest being microfinance institutions. The Group's ambition is to increase its deposit taking capabilities across the footprint.
Stated capital
Stated capital of the Group at 31 December 2021 amounted to P882, 224,337 (31 December 2020:
P872, 169,337).
On the 26 February 2021, 5,348,420 (prior year: 4,483,050) ordinary shares were issued in terms of the Group's Long Term Incentive Plan. These were issued from shares currently held as treasury
shares and the remaining treasury shares at the end of the year were 9,222,720 (prior year: 14,571,140).
Dividends
An interim dividend of 7.3 thebe per share (prior year: 3.9 thebe per share) was declared on 12
August 2021.
A second and final dividend of 9.7 thebe per share (prior year: 8.3 thebe) was declared on 25
February 2022 and will be paid on or about 31 May 2022.
Directors
The following persons were directors of the Group:
Non-executive

Name

Details

Nationality

E.N Banda

Chairman

South Africa

S. Price

UK

H. Karuhanga

Uganda

Dr G.Somolekae

Botswana

R. N. Alam

Resigned 24 March 2022

USA

C. Lesetedi

Botswana

G. Van Heerde

South Africa

P. Odera

Kenya

A. Odubola

Nigeria

R. Hoekman

Appointed 22 January 2020

Holland

R. Mwaura

Appointed 02 December 2021

Kenya
DIRECTORS' REPORT (continued)
Directors (continued)
Executive

Name

Position

Nationality

A.F. Okai

Group Chief Executive Officer - appointed 01
February 2020

Ghana

G.T Muteiwa

Group Chief Financial Officer - appointed 24 March 2020
|
Zimbabwe
Directors' shareholdings
The aggregate number of shares held directly by Directors at 31 December 2021 were at 33,405 (31 December 2020: 28,987). Full details of this shareholding are available at the registered office of the Company or at the office of the transfer secretaries.
Long Term Incentive Plan
The Group operates an equity-settled conditional Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), which was approved by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 20 December 2005. Under the plan, conditional share awards are granted to management and key employees. The estimation of shares to vest for a year is based on internal projections as to the specified non-market conditions being achieved. Shares are awarded in the holding company, Letshego Holdings Limited, which is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange.
