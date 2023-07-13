LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Co. BW00000877524 (the "Company")
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - VOTING RESULTS
Results of the 24th AGM held on 11 July 2023
Letshego Holdings Limited ("LHL" / "the Company" / "Letshego") was incorporated in 1998, is headquartered in Gaborone and has been publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2002. It is a retail financial services Group with consumer, micro-lending and deposit-taking subsidiaries across sub-Saharan Africa.
Shareholders are referred to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Notice of the Company issued, which notice was to convene an AGM of Shareholders on 11th of July 2023 at 09:30 a.m hosted at Avani Hotel Gaborone, Botswana and online via Zoom conferencing facilities. The purpose of the meeting was to consider and pass a number of resolutions of which the details are available on https://www.letshego.com/
127 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy, who held in total 1 792 278 259 ordinary shares, which represented
82.40 % of the securities of the company.
Set out below are the results of the voting per resolution.
For and on behalf of the Board
Sponsoring Broker
PHILIP ODERA
Group Chairman
Letshego Holdings Limited
12 July 2023
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGLETSHEGO GROUPRESULTS 2023
1
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS 2023 continued
Votes carried
disclosed as a
Shares
percentage
abstained
in relation to the
Shares voted
disclosed
total number of
disclosed as a
as a
shares voted at
percentage in
percentage in
the meeting
Total
Number
relation to the
relation to the
shares
of shares
total issued
total issued
Resolutions
in issue
voted
share capital
For
Against
share capital
Special resolution 1:
Voting on the resolution was
2 175 038 644
deferred to a special meeting
that will be called at a later date.
Special resolution 2:
Voting on the resolution was
2 175 038 644
deferred to a special meeting
that will be called at a later date.
Ordinary resolution 1:
To receive, consider and adopt
the Annual Financial Statements
for the financial year ended
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
99.46%
0.00%
0.44%
31 December 2022 together
with the Directors and
Independent External Auditors'
reports thereon.
Ordinary resolution 2:
To ratify the dividends declared
and paid during the period being
an interim dividend of 5.8 thebe
per share paid to Shareholders
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
99.36%
0.00%
0.44%
on or around 30 November 2022
and a final dividend of 9.7 thebe
per share paid to Shareholders
on or around 26 June 2023.
Ordinary resolution 3.1:
To re-elect Rose Mwaura, who
retires in accordance with
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
99.46%
0.00%
0.44%
Article 19.9 of the Constitution
and, being eligible, offers
himself for re-election.
Ordinary resolution 3.2:
To re-elect Ronald Hoekman,
who retires in accordance with
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
99.46%
0.00%
0.44%
Article 19.9 of the Constitution
and, being eligible, offers
himself for re-election.
Ordinary resolution 3.3:
Voting on the resolution was
2 175 038 644
deferred to a special meeting
that will be called at a later date.
Ordinary resolution 3.4:
To re-elect Catherine Lesetedi,
who retires in accordance with
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
99.46%
0.00%
0.44%
Article 19.9 of the Constitution
and, being eligible, offers
himself for re-election.
2
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS 2023 continued
Votes carried
disclosed as a
Shares
percentage
abstained
in relation to the
Shares voted
disclosed
total number of
disclosed as a
as a
shares voted at
percentage in
percentage in
the meeting
Total
Number
relation to the
relation to the
shares
of shares
total issued
total issued
Resolutions
in issue
voted
share capital
For
Against
share capital
Ordinary resolution 4:
To approve the remuneration of
the Directors for the financial
year ending 31 December 2022
as disclosed in Notes 25 and 26
to the Annual Financial
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
52.32%
47.14%
0.44%
Statements in the Annual
Report. The Board attendance
and remuneration for each
Director is disclosed in the
Corporate Governance section of
the Annual Report.
Ordinary resolution 5: To ratify
the remuneration of the
Independent External Auditors
for the financial year ending
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
99.46%
0.00%
0.44%
31 December 2022 as disclosed
in Note 26 to the Annual
Financial Statements in the
Annual Report.
Ordinary resolution 6.1: To ratify
and confirm the appointment of
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
99.46%
0.00%
0.44%
Ernst and Young, as external
auditors for the ensuing year.
Ordinary resolution 6.2:
To approve the remuneration
of the Auditors for the next
2 175 038 644
1 792 278 259
82.40%
99.46%
0.00%
0.44%
financial year ending
31 December 2023 estimated
at P7 500 000.
Ordinary resolution 7.1:
Voting on the resolution was
2 175 038 644
deferred to a special meeting
that will be called at a later date.
Ordinary resolution 7.2:
Voting on the resolution was
2 175 038 644
deferred to a special meeting
that will be called at a later date.
Ordinary resolution 7.3:
Voting on the resolution was
2 175 038 644
deferred to a special meeting
that will be called at a later date.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGLETSHEGO GROUPRESULTS 2023
3
