LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Co. BW00000877524 (the "Company")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - VOTING RESULTS

Results of the 24th AGM held on 11 July 2023

Letshego Holdings Limited ("LHL" / "the Company" / "Letshego") was incorporated in 1998, is headquartered in Gaborone and has been publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2002. It is a retail financial services Group with consumer, micro-lending and deposit-taking subsidiaries across sub-Saharan Africa.

Shareholders are referred to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Notice of the Company issued, which notice was to convene an AGM of Shareholders on 11th of July 2023 at 09:30 a.m hosted at Avani Hotel Gaborone, Botswana and online via Zoom conferencing facilities. The purpose of the meeting was to consider and pass a number of resolutions of which the details are available on https://www.letshego.com/

127 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy, who held in total 1 792 278 259 ordinary shares, which represented

82.40 % of the securities of the company.

Set out below are the results of the voting per resolution.

For and on behalf of the Board Sponsoring Broker

PHILIP ODERA

Group Chairman

Letshego Holdings Limited

12 July 2023