LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Co. BW00000877524 (the "Company")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - VOTING RESULTS

Results of the 24th AGM held on 11 July 2023

Letshego Holdings Limited ("LHL" / "the Company" / "Letshego") was incorporated in 1998, is headquartered in Gaborone and has been publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2002. It is a retail financial services Group with consumer, micro-lending and deposit-taking subsidiaries across sub-Saharan Africa.

Shareholders are referred to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Notice of the Company issued, which notice was to convene an AGM of Shareholders on 11th of July 2023 at 09:30 a.m hosted at Avani Hotel Gaborone, Botswana and online via Zoom conferencing facilities. The purpose of the meeting was to consider and pass a number of resolutions of which the details are available on https://www.letshego.com/

127 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy, who held in total 1 792 278 259 ordinary shares, which represented

82.40 % of the securities of the company.

Set out below are the results of the voting per resolution.

For and on behalf of the Board

PHILIP ODERA

Group Chairman

Letshego Holdings Limited

12 July 2023

1

Votes carried

disclosed as a

Shares

percentage

abstained

in relation to the

Shares voted

disclosed

total number of

disclosed as a

as a

shares voted at

percentage in

percentage in

the meeting

Total

Number

relation to the

relation to the

shares

of shares

total issued

total issued

Resolutions

in issue

voted

share capital

For

Against

share capital

Special resolution 1:

Voting on the resolution was

2 175 038 644

deferred to a special meeting

that will be called at a later date.

Special resolution 2:

Voting on the resolution was

2 175 038 644

deferred to a special meeting

that will be called at a later date.

Ordinary resolution 1:

To receive, consider and adopt

the Annual Financial Statements

for the financial year ended

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

99.46%

0.00%

0.44%

31 December 2022 together

with the Directors and

Independent External Auditors'

reports thereon.

Ordinary resolution 2:

To ratify the dividends declared

and paid during the period being

an interim dividend of 5.8 thebe

per share paid to Shareholders

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

99.36%

0.00%

0.44%

on or around 30 November 2022

and a final dividend of 9.7 thebe

per share paid to Shareholders

on or around 26 June 2023.

Ordinary resolution 3.1:

To re-elect Rose Mwaura, who

retires in accordance with

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

99.46%

0.00%

0.44%

Article 19.9 of the Constitution

and, being eligible, offers

himself for re-election.

Ordinary resolution 3.2:

To re-elect Ronald Hoekman,

who retires in accordance with

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

99.46%

0.00%

0.44%

Article 19.9 of the Constitution

and, being eligible, offers

himself for re-election.

Ordinary resolution 3.3:

Voting on the resolution was

2 175 038 644

deferred to a special meeting

that will be called at a later date.

Ordinary resolution 3.4:

To re-elect Catherine Lesetedi,

who retires in accordance with

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

99.46%

0.00%

0.44%

Article 19.9 of the Constitution

and, being eligible, offers

himself for re-election.

Ordinary resolution 4:

To approve the remuneration of

the Directors for the financial

year ending 31 December 2022

as disclosed in Notes 25 and 26

to the Annual Financial

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

52.32%

47.14%

0.44%

Statements in the Annual

Report. The Board attendance

and remuneration for each

Director is disclosed in the

Corporate Governance section of

the Annual Report.

Ordinary resolution 5: To ratify

the remuneration of the

Independent External Auditors

for the financial year ending

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

99.46%

0.00%

0.44%

31 December 2022 as disclosed

in Note 26 to the Annual

Financial Statements in the

Annual Report.

Ordinary resolution 6.1: To ratify

and confirm the appointment of

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

99.46%

0.00%

0.44%

Ernst and Young, as external

auditors for the ensuing year.

Ordinary resolution 6.2:

To approve the remuneration

of the Auditors for the next

2 175 038 644

1 792 278 259

82.40%

99.46%

0.00%

0.44%

financial year ending

31 December 2023 estimated

at P7 500 000.

Ordinary resolution 7.1:

Voting on the resolution was

2 175 038 644

deferred to a special meeting

that will be called at a later date.

Ordinary resolution 7.2:

Voting on the resolution was

2 175 038 644

deferred to a special meeting

that will be called at a later date.

Ordinary resolution 7.3:

Voting on the resolution was

2 175 038 644

deferred to a special meeting

that will be called at a later date.

