The terms of the issuance are as follows:

Letshego Holdings has issued further notes under its existing BWP 2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme.

ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF NOTES UNDER THE ISSUER'S EXISTING BWP 2,500,000,000

("LETSHEGO" or "the Company")

(Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana with limited liability under Registration Number BW00000877524)

The Botswana Stock Exchange has approved the listing of the Notes effective on 03 August 2023.

By order of the Board

Letshego Holdings Limited

Sponsoring broker