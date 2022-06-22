Letshego : ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Co. BW00000877524 (the "Company")

___________________________________________________________________________________

ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

____________________________________________________________________________________

Letshego Holdings Limited ("LHL" I "The Company" I "the Group" I "Letshego") was incorporated in 1998, is headquartered in Gaborone and has been publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2002. Letshego is an inclusive finance organisation, driven by its digital- first vision to achieve a marked social impact within its 11 subsidiaries across sub-Saharan Africa.

The Board of the Company ("Board") announces that Mr Enos Banda has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director and Group Board Chairman of the Company with effect from the 22nd June 2022.

The Board further announces that it has also received resignations from Group Board Directors, Dr Gloria Somolekae and Hannington Karuhunga, both independent non-executive directors.

Mr Banda has been Group Board Chairman for the past 5 (five) years and has overseen the installation of sound governance and policies in the Company, the establishment of accountable committees to ensure the implementation of the policies in a fair manner, the digitalization of Letshego and, more importantly, the evolution of its management to reflect the diversity of Letshego's pan-African footprint.

Dr Somolekae has been a Director since 2016 and chaired the Group Remuneration Committee of the Board whilst Mr Karuhunga has been a Director since 2013 and chaired the Group Strategy & Investment Committee.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Banda, Dr Somolekae and Mr Karuhunga for their service to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

The Board will be meeting later on today to decide on the appointment of a Chairperson who will also chair the AGM of the Company that is scheduled for tomorrow, 23rd June 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Wednesday 22 June 2022

SPONSORING BROKER