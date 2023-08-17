CONSTITUTION
of
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
(as amended by Special Resolution passed on the 11 August 2023)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.
2.
THE COMPANIES ACT AND LISTING RULES
7
3.
DEBENTURES
8
4.
RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES
8
5.
ISSUE OF NEW SECURITIES
10
6.
CAPITAL
11
7.
COMMISSION
12
8.
TRANSFER OF SHARES
12
9.
TRANSMISSION OF SHARES
13
10. DISTRIBUTIONS
13
11. MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
14
12. NOTICE OF MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
15
13. CHAIRPERSON OF MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
16
14. QUORUM FOR MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
17
15. VOTING AT MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
17
16. PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES
21
17. MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS
22
18. SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS
22
19. ADJOURNED MEETINGS AND DISORDERLY MEETINGS
22
20. APPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS
24
21. ALTRENATE DIRECTORS ………………………………………………………………………… 31
22. GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICE
29
23. PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD
30
24. DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION
33
25. BORROWING POWERS OF DIRECTORS
34
26. INDEMNITY AND INSURANCE FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES
35
27. NOTICES
35
28. INSPECTION OF RECORDS
36
29. LIQUIDATION
36
30. EXECUTION OF DEEDS
37
31. COMPANY SECRETARY
38
32. AUDITORS
39
33. ACCOUNTING
40
34. KING REPORT ON GOVERNANCE FOR SOUTH AFRICA 2009 ("KING III")
40
35. AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS
41
Constitution
- of -
Letshego Holdings Limited
1. INTERPRETATION
1.1. Definitions:
In this Constitution, unless the context otherwise requires:
- Act means the Companies Act, Cap 42:01 of the laws of Botswana, as amended from time to time;
- Board means the directors numbering not less than the required quorum acting together as the Board of directors of the Company, and if the Company has only one director, that director;
- Chairperson means the chairperson of the Board appointed in terms of clause 23.9 of this Constitution;
- Class means a class of Securities having identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions and includes or excludes securities which the Company in its discretion deems to be of or not of that Class;
- Company means Letshego Holdings Limited;
- Constitution means this constitution, as altered from time to time;
- "CSDB" means the Central Securities Depository of Botswana;
- Director means a person appointed and continuing in office for the time being in accordance with this Constitution, as a director of the Company;
- Group Chief Executive Officer means the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company appointed in terms of clause 22;
- Listed has the meaning given in the Listing Rules;
- Exchange means the Botswana Stock Exchange its successor or assigns or any other stock exchange where the Company's Securities may be Listed;
- King Code means the King Code on Corporate Governance for South Africa as amended from time to time;
- Listing Rules means the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Requirements or any other Exchange in force from time to time;
- Non-ExecutiveIndependent Directors shall carry the same meaning as provided for in the King Code;
- Ordinary Resolution means a resolution passed by a simple majority of the votes of shareholders of the Company entitled to vote and voting on the resolution;
- Personal Representativemeans:
- in relation to a deceased individual shareholder, the executor, administrator or trustee of the estate of that shareholder;
- in relation to a bankrupt individual shareholder, the assignee in bankruptcy of that shareholder; and
- in relation to any other individual shareholder, a person appointed or deemed to have been appointed to administer property under either the Administration of Estates Act or the Insolvency Act, a manager appointed or deemed to have been appointed thereunder, and a donee of an enduring power of attorney complying;
- Representative means a person appointed as a proxy or representative under clause 16 or a Personal Representative;
