in relation to a deceased individual shareholder, the executor, administrator or trustee of the estate of that shareholder;

in relation to a bankrupt individual shareholder, the assignee in bankruptcy of that shareholder; and

in relation to any other individual shareholder, a person appointed or deemed to have been appointed to administer property under either the Administration of Estates Act or the Insolvency Act, a manager appointed or deemed to have been appointed thereunder, and a donee of an enduring power of attorney complying;