    LETSHEGO   BW0000000322

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LETSHEGO)
Letshego : Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements_ 31 December 2021_Approved

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Letshego Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements December 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No

Directors' Report

2

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

3

Independent Auditor's Review Report

4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

5

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash flows

8

Segmental Reporting

9 - 10

Significant accounting policies

11 - 12

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

13 - 25

Letshego Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements December 2021

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For the year ended 31 December 2021

The Board of Directors is pleased to present their report to Shareholders together with the reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

  1. Financial results
    The condensed consolidated financial statements adequately disclose the results of the Group's operations for the year ended 31 December 2021.
  2. Dividends
    An interim dividend of 7.3 thebe per share (prior year: 3.9 thebe per share) was declared on 12 August 2021.
    A second and final dividend of 9.7 thebe per share (prior year: 8.3 thebe per share) was declared on 25 February 2022 and will be paid on or about 31 May 2022.
  3. The below is the change that took place during the current year:

Directors name

Appointments

Dates

Rose Mwaura

Non-executive Director

Appointed 02 December 2021

  1. Independent auditors
    Ernst and Young 2nd Floor, Plot 22 Khama Crescent Gaborone, Botswana
  2. Company secretary and registered office
    Matshidiso Kimwaga Tower C, Zambezi Towers
    Plot 54352, Central Business District Gaborone, Botswana
  3. Transfer secretaries
    PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Ltd Plot 50371
    Fairgrounds Office Park Gaborone, Botswana
  4. Attorneys and legal advisors
    Armstrongs Acacia House Plot 53438
    Cnr Khama Crescent Extension and PG Matante Road Gaborone, Botswana
  5. Company registration
    Registration Number: UIN BW00000877524

Letshego Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements December 2021

2

