Letshego : Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements_ 31 December 2021_Approved

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For the year ended 31 December 2021

The Board of Directors is pleased to present their report to Shareholders together with the reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Financial results

The condensed consolidated financial statements adequately disclose the results of the Group's operations for the year ended 31 December 2021. Dividends

An interim dividend of 7.3 thebe per share (prior year: 3.9 thebe per share) was declared on 12 August 2021.

A second and final dividend of 9.7 thebe per share (prior year: 8.3 thebe per share) was declared on 25 February 2022 and will be paid on or about 31 May 2022. The below is the change that took place during the current year:

Directors name Appointments Dates Rose Mwaura Non-executive Director Appointed 02 December 2021

Independent auditors

Ernst and Young 2nd Floor, Plot 22 Khama Crescent Gaborone, Botswana Company secretary and registered office

Matshidiso Kimwaga Tower C, Zambezi Towers

Plot 54352, Central Business District Gaborone, Botswana Transfer secretaries

PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Ltd Plot 50371

Fairgrounds Office Park Gaborone, Botswana Attorneys and legal advisors

Armstrongs Acacia House Plot 53438

Cnr Khama Crescent Extension and PG Matante Road Gaborone, Botswana Company registration

Registration Number: UIN BW00000877524

Letshego Holdings Limited