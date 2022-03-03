Letshego : Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements_ 31 December 2021_Approved
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Letshego Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements December 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page No
Directors' Report
2
Statement of Directors' Responsibility
3
Independent Auditor's Review Report
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
5
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
6
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
7
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash flows
8
Segmental Reporting
9 - 10
Significant accounting policies
11 - 12
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
13 - 25
Letshego Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements December 2021
DIRECTORS' REPORT
For the year ended 31 December 2021
The Board of Directors is pleased to present their report to Shareholders together with the reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Financial results
The condensed consolidated financial statements adequately disclose the results of the Group's operations for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Dividends
An interim dividend of 7.3 thebe per share (prior year: 3.9 thebe per share) was declared on 12 August 2021.
A second and final dividend of 9.7 thebe per share (prior year: 8.3 thebe per share) was declared on 25 February 2022 and will be paid on or about 31 May 2022.
The below is the change that took place during the current year:
Directors name
Appointments
Dates
Rose Mwaura
Non-executive Director
Appointed 02 December 2021
Independent auditors
Ernst and Young 2nd Floor, Plot 22 Khama Crescent Gaborone, Botswana
Company secretary and registered office
Matshidiso Kimwaga Tower C, Zambezi Towers
Plot 54352, Central Business District Gaborone, Botswana
Transfer secretaries
PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Ltd Plot 50371
Fairgrounds Office Park Gaborone, Botswana
Attorneys and legal advisors
Armstrongs Acacia House Plot 53438
Cnr Khama Crescent Extension and PG Matante Road Gaborone, Botswana
Company registration
Registration Number: UIN BW00000877524
Letshego Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements December 2021
2
