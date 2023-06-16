Letshego : INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

About this report

The Letshego Holdings Limited integrated report provides our stakeholders with a balanced and accurate assessment of the Group's strategic and financial performance for the period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

The report contains information that is relevant to all our key stakeholder groups to whom we are accountable - our customers, employees, investors and funders, strategic partners, governments and regulators, and members of the communities in which we operate. The report contains information on the value outcomes for the period under review as well as forward-looking information, to allow our stakeholders to assess the Group and its ability to create enterprise value over time. Material information subsequent to year-end has also been included.