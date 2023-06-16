Advanced search
    LETSHEGO   BW0000000322

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LETSHEGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-14
1.040 BWP    0.00%
10:46aLetshego : Integrated annual report 2022
PU
10:44aLetshego : Notice of annual general meeting 2023
PU
06/07Letshego : Notice to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Letshego : INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

06/16/2023 | 10:46am EDT
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Integrated annual report 2022

Contents

02 About this report

Our business

1

  1. Who we are
  2. Our footprint
  3. Our business model
  1. Our five value streams

Our operating context

2

12 Our key relationships

16 Our operating environment

Our strategy

3

  1. Our five conversations
  1. 6-2-5execution roadmap
  1. Our ESG framework
  1. Operationalising the ESG framework
  2. 2022 strategic performance overview

Our leadership

4

  1. Reflections from our Group Chairman
  1. Board of directors
  1. Group Chief Executive's insights
  1. Executive committee

Our performance

5

  1. Product diversification
  1. Digitalisation
  1. Geographic rebalancing
  1. Execution engine
  1. Sustainable stakeholder value
  1. People and culture report
  1. Social impact review

Further information

in this report

letshegoinvestor.com

6 Regional reviews

89

Country Chief

Executive

Officers

90

East and

West Africa

91

Southern Africa

Governance Remuneration

7 8

92

Governance report

113

Remuneration report

Additional

information

Section 2

9

Consolidated Annual

Financial Statements

118

Holding structure

119

Abbreviation

2

Group corporate information

3

Directors' report

4

Directors' responsibility statement

5

Independent auditor's report

12

Consolidated financial statements

Section 3

Notice of the AGM

2 Form of proxy

FEEDBACK ON THIS REPORT

We welcome your feedback on this report. Please email your comments to the Group's Company Secretary on

GroupCompanySecretary@letshego.com

About this report

The Letshego Holdings Limited integrated report provides our stakeholders with a balanced and accurate assessment of the Group's strategic and financial performance for the period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

The report contains information that is relevant to all our key stakeholder groups to whom we are accountable - our customers, employees, investors and funders, strategic partners, governments and regulators, and members of the communities in which we operate. The report contains information on the value outcomes for the period under review as well as forward-looking information, to allow our stakeholders to assess the Group and its ability to create enterprise value over time. Material information subsequent to year-end has also been included.

BOUNDARY AND SCOPE

DISCLOSURE

The report covers all our operating subsidiaries across

Letshego is committed to balanced reporting, disclosing the material

all 11 of our markets - Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya,

constraints related to our strategy and business model, including

Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania

where value has been eroded due to factors either within or outside

and Uganda - as well as the risks, opportunities and outcomes

our control. Information excluded from our report includes that

associated with our operating context, industry and stakeholders.

which is considered immaterial, confidential and legally privileged,

and competitively sensitive. This includes granular data on

INTEGRATED THINKING

remuneration, yields and margins.

Certain statements in our report are forward looking. These beliefs

Letshego's mandate to provide inclusive financial services

and assumptions are based on the information currently available

and products, and our purpose to improve lives, are central to

to Letshego's Board of directors and management. Forward-

our strategy formulation and decision-making. Our strategy is

looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and

designed to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage for the

assumptions, particularly in terms of general market conditions,

Group and sustainable shareholder returns in the long term. It is

our ability to manage growth, future performance and changes

underpinned by corporate governance structures, processes and

in the regulatory environment, among others. There can be no

controls that have been developed in line with best practice and

assurance that these statements will be accurate, and actual results

are regularly reviewed to achieve continual improvement. Our

could differ

materially from those anticipated in such statements.

environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework is not

The words 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend' and

uniformly mature across all our subsidiaries and we are driving

similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Letshego

a more integrated approach as a priority. Together, our strategy,

undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to

corporate governance and ESG approach, and stakeholder

reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect

relationships will advance our enterprise value creation and

unanticipated events or developments.

preservation, and guard against value erosion.

All monetary values used in this report are in Botswana Pula (P or

TIME HORIZONS

BWP) unless otherwise indicated.

SHORT

MEDIUM

LONG

TERM

TERM

TERM

2023, in which we will continue to drive our digital transformation.

2024 to 2025, with 2025 being the year in which we aim to achieve our strategic targets.

2026 and beyond, drive positive impacts that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

MATERIALITY

When deciding which information to include in the report we consider our stakeholders, sustainability, materiality and completeness. We consider the matters, opportunities and challenges that are likely to affect the delivery of our strategic intent and ability to create value for stakeholders in the short, medium, and long term as being material.

Our material matters form an integral part of our strategic planning activities. Our five strategic transformational conversations (considered to be our material matters) - product diversification, digitisation, geographic rebalancing, execution engine and sustainable stakeholder value - are explained in more detail in this report.

Page 20

2

Our business

Our operating

context

Our strategy

Our leadership

Our

performance

Regional

reviews

Governance Remuneration Additional

information

OUR REPORTING SUITE

Integrated report

Our primary report to stakeholders, which provides material information on the Group's Transformation Strategy and performance, and how Lesthego creates and preserves enterprise value and mitigates its erosion over time. The report complies with the Botswana Companies Act, the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Equity Listings Requirements, and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Debt Listings Requirements.

Reporting frameworks

  • The principles of the International Integrated Reporting Framework (January 2021).
  • King Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa (2016)TM (King IV)1.
  • International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

WHERE TO FIND THIS REPORT:

letshegoinvestor.com

Annual financial statements

The Annual Financial Statements include the audited consolidated annual financial statements of the Group and the directors' report to shareholders. The report includes information relating to the Group's financial position and performance, as well as IFRS risk disclosures.

Reporting frameworks

  • IFRS.
  • King IV.

WHERE TO FIND THIS REPORT: letshegoinvestor.com

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice of annual general meeting 2023

The invitation to shareholders for the annual general meeting (AGM) and resolutions to be tabled thereat.

WHERE TO FIND THIS REPORT: letshegoinvestor.com

RESTATEMENTS OR REPORTING CHANGES

For the most part, no restatements have been made to prior year metrics. Where restatements are made, this, and the reason for the restatement are clearly noted.

While the nature of the content in this year's report remains largely unchanged from that of 2021, the structure of the report has been slightly reworked to simplify and streamline our disclosure. Specifically, our performance for the year has been reported according to our five strategic transformational conversations with standalone sections for people and culture and our social impact.

PROCESS DISCLOSURE

The following processes are followed in the preparation and approval of this report:

  • A cross-functional and cross-regional team led by the head of Group Corporate Affairs and support from specialist advisors ensure that an effective report preparation process is followed.
  • Information in this report is sourced from a range of internal and external sources of information.
  • The Group Risk, Social and Ethics Committee, Group Audit Committee and Group Remuneration Committee all play a role in reviewing various sections of the annual financial statments to ensure their integrity, and recommend them to the Board for approval.

ASSURANCE

Assurance on financial information has been obtained in line with our combined assurance model. Ernst & Young conducted the independent external assurance

on the Group's consolidated annual financial statements, providing an unqualified opinion. The Group's internal audit function provided independent and objective assurance to the Group Audit Committee in accordance with the internal audit standards set by the Institute of Internal Auditors and in line with internal audit methodology.

APPROVAL

The Board is ultimately responsible for ensuring the integrity and completeness of the integrated report. It has appropriately considered the accuracy and completeness of the material matters as well as the reliability of all data and information presented in this report, and has approved the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. In the Board's opinion, it has fulfilled its responsibilities in terms of the recommendations of the King IV, and believes that the integrated report has been prepared in accordance with the International Framework in all material respects.

Mr Philip Odera

Group Chairman

1 King IV copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa and all of its rights are reserved.

LETSHEGO GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 14:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
