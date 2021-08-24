Log in
    LETSHEGO   BW0000000322

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LETSHEGO)
  Report
Letshego : LHN June 2021 Interim Financial Statements

08/24/2021 | 03:14am EDT
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED

Registration number: 2016/0145

ISIN: NA000A2DVV41

SHARE CODE (NSX): LHN

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia

Registration Number 2016/0145

ISIN: NA000A2DVV41

SHARE CODE (NSX): LHN

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The Board of Directors of Letshego Holdings (Namibia) Limited ("LHN/the Group") is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited consolidated results for the half year ended 30 June 2021.

OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The ability to operate in the current challenging times by use of digital channels and appropriate working measures has allowed Letshego to improve its June 2021 performance compared to the performance experienced in the same period last year. This is shown in the positive growth in revenues of 26% and advances of 23%. Supporting this growth coupled with the insuring of the uninsured book has increased costs by 44% compared to 3% in 2020. The overall profit and earnings per share has however positively grown by 26% compared to a decrease of 39% in the same period last year.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (HALF YEAR 2021 AGAINST HALF YEAR 2020)

  • Total revenue increased by 26% (2020: 23% decrease), mainly due to the growth of Net Advances to customers by 23% (2020: 18% increase).
  • Staff and operational expenses increased by 44% (2020: 3%) as a result of insuring the micro lending book for credit default .
  • Cost to income ratio increased to 40% from 36% in 2020, as a result of the restatement of the preference shares to a intercompany loan.
  • Impairment charge for the period was NAD22m (2020: NAD11.3m), translating to a loan loss ratio (against average gross advances) of 0.6% (2020: 0.4%). The increase is inline with the current deterioration of the economic environment as a result of Covid 19.
  • Profit after tax is NAD159.6m (2020: NAD126.4m), an increase of 26% (2020: decrease of 39% on restated June 2020 numbers).
  • Return on average equity was 12.6% (2020: 11%) and Return on average assets was 8% (2020: 8%).
  • Earnings and headline earnings per share of 32 cents (2020: 25 cents) were achieved, an increase of 28% (2020: decrease of 39%).
  • The Group restated June 2020 due to prior year restatement of the Preference Shares in LMFSN back to an intercompany borrowing. This is to rectify a loan to preference share conversion transaction done in March 2018 in LMFSN.

NON-FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Karl-StefanAltmann was appointed Chief Financial Officer for Letshego Holdings Namibia and its Subsidiaries on 01 July 2021.
  • All customer facing and back office staff are working on a rotational basis to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on Letshego.
  • Letshego has exited the shared security arrangement with Fedrox (Pty) Ltd in Q2 of 2021 resulting in none of Letshego's loan books being pledged as security.

BOARD CHANGES

  • Mr. Rairirira Mbetjiha retired as a non-executive director on 30 June 2021 and was not re-elected as non-executive director.
  • Ms. Kamogelo Chiusiwa was approved as a non-executive director on 12 July 2021.
  • Mr. Sheikh Jobe resigned as a non-executive director on 23 August 2021

PROSPECTS

While the economic conditions are expected to remain challenging over the medium term, LHN will continue to pursue competitively priced funding lines, increased deposit mobilisation, and focus on cost discipline and capital optimisation strategies to enable the sustainable delivery of our inclusive finance agenda.

DIVIDEND

A dividend of N$112.5 million (22.5 cents per ordinary share) was paid by the Group during the June 2021 period to the Ordinary Shareholders of Letshego Holdings (Namibia) Limited.

An Interim dividend will be declared. The amount per share and date of payment will be announced on or before 30 September 2021.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors:

Maryvonne Palanduz

Ester Kali

Chairperson

Chief Executive Officer

Windhoek, 24 August 2021

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS for the six months ended 30 June 2021

COMPANY INFORMATION

Registration number:

2016/0145

Registered address:

18 Schwerinsburg Street

PO Box 11600

Windhoek, Namibia

Company Secretary:

Chriszelda Gontes

Letshego Holdings Namibia

18 Schwerinsburg Street

Windhoek

Namibia

Sponsoring Broker:

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd

PO Box 186

Windhoek, Namibia

Transfer Secretary:

Transfer Secretaries (Pty) Ltd

PO Box 2401

Windhoek, Namibia

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Restated

30 Jun 2021

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

% change

NAD'000

NAD'000

NAD'000

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

1

90,595

139,406

468,253

Government and other securities

2

19,580

14,518

-

Other receivables

3

334,557

103,779

202,703

Advances to customers

4

23%

3,868,455

3,141,168

3,608,616

Current taxation1

71,634

77,163

80,653

Property, equipment and right-of-use assets

5

20,005

24,942

22,244

Deferred tax assets

6

21,959

17,668

15,572

Total assets

4,426,785

3,518,644

4,398,041

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits due to customers

7

300,338

66,033

187,893

Trade and other payables1

8

157,149

97,507

149,440

Lease liabilities

9

8,566

10,729

11,162

Borrowings

10

661,457

286,630

842,465

Intercompany payables1

11

624,574

636,585

587,411

Deferred tax liabilities

6

29,727

17,485

21,136

Total liabilities

1,781,811

1,114,969

1,799,507

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

12

100

100

100

Retained earnings1

1,727,201

1,485,646

1,680,057

Capital reorganisation reserve

701,024

701,024

701,024

Equity settled share based payment reserve

1,564

1,820

2,268

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

2,429,889

2,188,590

2,383,449

Non-controlling interest1

215,085

215,085

215,085

Total equity

2,644,974

2,403,675

2,598,534

Total liabilities and equity

4,426,785

3,518,644

4,398,041

1 June 2020 is restated due to prior year restatement of the Preference Shares in LMFSN back to an intercompany borrowing. This is to rectify a loan to preference share conversion transaction done in March 2018 in LMFSN. Refer to Note 24 for more detail.

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Restated

Six months ended

Year ended

30 Jun 2021

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

% change

NAD'000

NAD'000

NAD'000

Interest income calculated using the effective interest income method

13

5%

326,318

310,629

625,704

Interest expense1

14

(55,147)

(53,190)

(98,750)

Net interest income

271,171

257,439

526,954

Credit impairment release / (charge)

18

(22,047)

(11,371)

(43,652)

Net interest income after impairment

1%

249,124

246,068

483,302

Fee income

3,338

2,070

6,797

Other operating income

15

106,241

33,429

167,744

Employee benefits

16

(37,066)

(36,267)

(70,429)

Other operating expenses

17

(114,658)

(69,306)

(164,291)

Operating profit before taxation

18%

206,979

175,994

423,123

Taxation1

(47,337)

(49,516)

(102,234)

Profit for the period

26%

159,642

126,478

320,889

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

159,642

126,478

320,889

Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period (millions)

500

500

500

Basic earnings per share (cents)

32

25

64

Basic earnings per share - diluted (cents)

32

25

64

Headline earnings per share (cents)

32

25

64

Headline earnings per share - diluted (cents)

32

25

64

Net Asset Value per share (cents)

529

481

520

RATIOS

Restated

30 Jun 2021

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Return on average assets (%)

8.0%

7.6%

8.2%

Return on average equity (%)

12.6%

11.0%

12.9%

Cost to income (%)

39.8%

36.0%

33.5%

Debt to equity (%)

48.6%

38.4%

55.0%

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

Letshego Bank (Namibia) Ltd Capital Adequacy Ratio

Tier 1

65.4%

67.8%

65.4%

Tier 2

3.4%

4.1%

5.8%

Total

68.8%

71.8%

71.2%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

54.1%

53.8%

51.0%

1 June 2020 is restated due to prior year restatement of the Preference Shares in LMFSN back to an intercompany borrowing. This is to rectify a loan to preference share conversion transaction done in March 2018 in LMFSN. Refer to Note 24 for more detail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
