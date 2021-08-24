Letshego : LHN June 2021 Interim Financial Statements Template FINAL Long form
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED
Registration number: 2016/0145
ISIN: NA000A2DVV41
SHARE CODE (NSX): LHN
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS
for the six months ended 30 June 2021
The Board of Directors of Letshego Holdings (Namibia) Limited ("LHN/the Group") is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited consolidated results for the half year ended 30 June 2021.
OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The ability to operate in the current challenging times by use of digital channels and appropriate working measures has allowed Letshego to improve its June 2021 performance compared to the performance experienced in the same period last year. This is shown in the positive growth in revenues of 26% and advances of 23%. Supporting this growth coupled with the insuring of the uninsured book has increased costs by 44% compared to 3% in 2020. The overall profit and earnings per share has however positively grown by 26% compared to a decrease of 39% in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (HALF YEAR 2021 AGAINST HALF YEAR 2020)
Total revenue increased by 26% (2020: 23% decrease), mainly due to the growth of Net Advances to customers by 23% (2020: 18% increase).
Staff and operational expenses increased by 44% (2020: 3%) as a result of insuring the micro lending book for credit default .
Cost to income ratio increased to 40% from 36% in 2020, as a result of the restatement of the preference shares to a intercompany loan.
Impairment charge for the period was NAD22m (2020: NAD11.3m), translating to a loan loss ratio (against average gross advances) of 0.6% (2020: 0.4%). The increase is inline with the current deterioration of the economic environment as a result of Covid 19.
Profit after tax is NAD159.6m (2020: NAD126.4m), an increase of 26% (2020: decrease of 39% on restated June 2020 numbers).
Return on average equity was 12.6% (2020: 11%) and Return on average assets was 8% (2020: 8%).
Earnings and headline earnings per share of 32 cents (2020: 25 cents) were achieved, an increase of 28% (2020: decrease of 39%).
The Group restated June 2020 due to prior year restatement of the Preference Shares in LMFSN back to an intercompany borrowing. This is to rectify a loan to preference share conversion transaction done in March 2018 in LMFSN.
NON-FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Karl-StefanAltmann was appointed Chief Financial Officer for Letshego Holdings Namibia and its Subsidiaries on 01 July 2021.
All customer facing and back office staff are working on a rotational basis to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on Letshego.
Letshego has exited the shared security arrangement with Fedrox (Pty) Ltd in Q2 of 2021 resulting in none of Letshego's loan books being pledged as security.
BOARD CHANGES
Mr. Rairirira Mbetjiha retired as a non-executive director on 30 June 2021 and was not re-elected as non-executive director.
Ms. Kamogelo Chiusiwa was approved as a non-executive director on 12 July 2021.
Mr. Sheikh Jobe resigned as a non-executive director on 23 August 2021
PROSPECTS
While the economic conditions are expected to remain challenging over the medium term, LHN will continue to pursue competitively priced funding lines, increased deposit mobilisation, and focus on cost discipline and capital optimisation strategies to enable the sustainable delivery of our inclusive finance agenda.
DIVIDEND
A dividend of N$112.5 million (22.5 cents per ordinary share) was paid by the Group during the June 2021 period to the Ordinary Shareholders of Letshego Holdings (Namibia) Limited.
An Interim dividend will be declared. The amount per share and date of payment will be announced on or before 30 September 2021.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors:
Maryvonne Palanduz
Ester Kali
Chairperson
Chief Executive Officer
Windhoek, 24 August 2021
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS for the six months ended 30 June 2021
COMPANY INFORMATION
Registration number:
2016/0145
Registered address:
18 Schwerinsburg Street
PO Box 11600
Windhoek, Namibia
Company Secretary:
Chriszelda Gontes
Letshego Holdings Namibia
18 Schwerinsburg Street
Windhoek
Namibia
Sponsoring Broker:
IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd
PO Box 186
Windhoek, Namibia
Transfer Secretary:
Transfer Secretaries (Pty) Ltd
PO Box 2401
Windhoek, Namibia
1
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
Restated
30 Jun 2021
30 Jun 2020
31 Dec 2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
% change
NAD'000
NAD'000
NAD'000
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
1
90,595
139,406
468,253
Government and other securities
2
19,580
14,518
-
Other receivables
3
334,557
103,779
202,703
Advances to customers
4
23%
3,868,455
3,141,168
3,608,616
Current taxation1
71,634
77,163
80,653
Property, equipment and right-of-use assets
5
20,005
24,942
22,244
Deferred tax assets
6
21,959
17,668
15,572
Total assets
4,426,785
3,518,644
4,398,041
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits due to customers
7
300,338
66,033
187,893
Trade and other payables1
8
157,149
97,507
149,440
Lease liabilities
9
8,566
10,729
11,162
Borrowings
10
661,457
286,630
842,465
Intercompany payables1
11
624,574
636,585
587,411
Deferred tax liabilities
6
29,727
17,485
21,136
Total liabilities
1,781,811
1,114,969
1,799,507
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
12
100
100
100
Retained earnings1
1,727,201
1,485,646
1,680,057
Capital reorganisation reserve
701,024
701,024
701,024
Equity settled share based payment reserve
1,564
1,820
2,268
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
2,429,889
2,188,590
2,383,449
Non-controlling interest1
215,085
215,085
215,085
Total equity
2,644,974
2,403,675
2,598,534
Total liabilities and equity
4,426,785
3,518,644
4,398,041
1 June 2020 is restated due to prior year restatement of the Preference Shares in LMFSN back to an intercompany borrowing. This is to rectify a loan to preference share conversion transaction done in March 2018 in LMFSN. Refer to Note 24 for more detail.
2
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
Restated
Six months ended
Year ended
30 Jun 2021
30 Jun 2020
31 Dec 2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
% change
NAD'000
NAD'000
NAD'000
Interest income calculated using the effective interest income method
13
5%
326,318
310,629
625,704
Interest expense1
14
(55,147)
(53,190)
(98,750)
Net interest income
271,171
257,439
526,954
Credit impairment release / (charge)
18
(22,047)
(11,371)
(43,652)
Net interest income after impairment
1%
249,124
246,068
483,302
Fee income
3,338
2,070
6,797
Other operating income
15
106,241
33,429
167,744
Employee benefits
16
(37,066)
(36,267)
(70,429)
Other operating expenses
17
(114,658)
(69,306)
(164,291)
Operating profit before taxation
18%
206,979
175,994
423,123
Taxation1
(47,337)
(49,516)
(102,234)
Profit for the period
26%
159,642
126,478
320,889
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
159,642
126,478
320,889
Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period (millions)
500
500
500
Basic earnings per share (cents)
32
25
64
Basic earnings per share - diluted (cents)
32
25
64
Headline earnings per share (cents)
32
25
64
Headline earnings per share - diluted (cents)
32
25
64
Net Asset Value per share (cents)
529
481
520
RATIOS
Restated
30 Jun 2021
30 Jun 2020
31 Dec 2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Return on average assets (%)
8.0%
7.6%
8.2%
Return on average equity (%)
12.6%
11.0%
12.9%
Cost to income (%)
39.8%
36.0%
33.5%
Debt to equity (%)
48.6%
38.4%
55.0%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
Letshego Bank (Namibia) Ltd Capital Adequacy Ratio
Tier 1
65.4%
67.8%
65.4%
Tier 2
3.4%
4.1%
5.8%
Total
68.8%
71.8%
71.2%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
54.1%
53.8%
51.0%
1 June 2020 is restated due to prior year restatement of the Preference Shares in LMFSN back to an intercompany borrowing. This is to rectify a loan to preference share conversion transaction done in March 2018 in LMFSN. Refer to Note 24 for more detail.
3
