Letshego : LHN June 2021 Interim Financial Statements Template FINAL Long form

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS (NAMIBIA) LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia

Registration Number 2016/0145

ISIN: NA000A2DVV41

SHARE CODE (NSX): LHN

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The Board of Directors of Letshego Holdings (Namibia) Limited ("LHN/the Group") is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited consolidated results for the half year ended 30 June 2021.

OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The ability to operate in the current challenging times by use of digital channels and appropriate working measures has allowed Letshego to improve its June 2021 performance compared to the performance experienced in the same period last year. This is shown in the positive growth in revenues of 26% and advances of 23%. Supporting this growth coupled with the insuring of the uninsured book has increased costs by 44% compared to 3% in 2020. The overall profit and earnings per share has however positively grown by 26% compared to a decrease of 39% in the same period last year.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (HALF YEAR 2021 AGAINST HALF YEAR 2020)

Total revenue increased by 26% (2020: 23% decrease), mainly due to the growth of Net Advances to customers by 23% (2020: 18% increase).

Staff and operational expenses increased by 44% (2020: 3%) as a result of insuring the micro lending book for credit default .

Cost to income ratio increased to 40% from 36% in 2020, as a result of the restatement of the preference shares to a intercompany loan.

Impairment charge for the period was NAD22m (2020: NAD11.3m), translating to a loan loss ratio (against average gross advances) of 0.6% (2020: 0.4%). The increase is inline with the current deterioration of the economic environment as a result of Covid 19.

Profit after tax is NAD159.6m (2020: NAD126.4m), an increase of 26% (2020: decrease of 39% on restated June 2020 numbers).

Return on average equity was 12.6% (2020: 11%) and Return on average assets was 8% (2020: 8%).

Earnings and headline earnings per share of 32 cents (2020: 25 cents) were achieved, an increase of 28% (2020: decrease of 39%).

The Group restated June 2020 due to prior year restatement of the Preference Shares in LMFSN back to an intercompany borrowing. This is to rectify a loan to preference share conversion transaction done in March 2018 in LMFSN.

NON-FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Karl-Stefan Altmann was appointed Chief Financial Officer for Letshego Holdings Namibia and its Subsidiaries on 01 July 2021.

Karl-Stefan Altmann was appointed Chief Financial Officer for Letshego Holdings Namibia and its Subsidiaries on 01 July 2021. All customer facing and back office staff are working on a rotational basis to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on Letshego.

Letshego has exited the shared security arrangement with Fedrox (Pty) Ltd in Q2 of 2021 resulting in none of Letshego's loan books being pledged as security.

BOARD CHANGES

Mr. Rairirira Mbetjiha retired as a non-executive director on 30 June 2021 and was not re-elected as non-executive director.

Ms. Kamogelo Chiusiwa was approved as a non-executive director on 12 July 2021.

Mr. Sheikh Jobe resigned as a non-executive director on 23 August 2021

PROSPECTS

While the economic conditions are expected to remain challenging over the medium term, LHN will continue to pursue competitively priced funding lines, increased deposit mobilisation, and focus on cost discipline and capital optimisation strategies to enable the sustainable delivery of our inclusive finance agenda.

DIVIDEND

A dividend of N$112.5 million (22.5 cents per ordinary share) was paid by the Group during the June 2021 period to the Ordinary Shareholders of Letshego Holdings (Namibia) Limited.

An Interim dividend will be declared. The amount per share and date of payment will be announced on or before 30 September 2021.

