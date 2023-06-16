Letshego : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

Notice is hereby given that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Letshego Holdings Limited ("the Company") will be held via Conference Call on Tuesday 11th July 2023 at 09h30 GMT+2 (Botswana Time).

The meeting will be convened for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and pass the following ordinary resolutions:

1. Resolution 1

To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 together with the Directors and Independent External Auditors' reports thereon.

2. Resolution 2

To ratify the dividends declared and paid during the period being an interim dividend of 5.8 thebe per share paid to Shareholders on or around 30 November 2022 and a ﬁinal dividend of 9.7 thebe per share paid to Shareholders on or around 26 June 2023.

3. Resolution 3

To re-elect (by way of separate vote) the following Directors of the company, who retire in terms of Article 20.9 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election:

3.1 Rose Mwaura, who is an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company;

Biography page 40 Letshego

Integrated Annual Report 2022

3.2 Ronald Hoekman, who is an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company;

Biography page 40 Letshego

Integrated Annual Report 2022

3.3 Gerrit van Heerde, who is a Non-Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company;

Biography page 38 Letshego

Integrated Annual Report 2022

3.4 Catherine Lesetedi , who is a Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director of the Company.

Biography page 39 Letshego

Integrated Annual Report 2022