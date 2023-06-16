Advanced search
    LETSHEGO   BW0000000322

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LETSHEGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-14
1.040 BWP    0.00%
Letshego : Notice of annual general meeting 2023
PU
06/07Letshego : Notice to shareholders
PU
05/29Letshego Microfinance Bank Nigeria named Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative's first 'AFAWA Bank of the Year' at African Business Awards
AQ
Letshego : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

06/16/2023 | 10:44am EDT
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Notice of annual general meeting 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Letshego Holdings Limited ("the Company") will be held via Conference Call on Tuesday 11th July 2023 at 09h30 GMT+2 (Botswana Time).

The meeting will be convened for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and pass the following ordinary resolutions:

1. Resolution 1

To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 together with the Directors and Independent External Auditors' reports thereon.

2. Resolution 2

To ratify the dividends declared and paid during the period being an interim dividend of 5.8 thebe per share paid to Shareholders on or around 30 November 2022 and a ﬁinal dividend of 9.7 thebe per share paid to Shareholders on or around 26 June 2023.

3. Resolution 3

To re-elect (by way of separate vote) the following Directors of the company, who retire in terms of Article 20.9 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election:

3.1 Rose Mwaura, who is an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company;

Biography page 40 Letshego

Integrated Annual Report 2022

3.2 Ronald Hoekman, who is an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company;

Biography page 40 Letshego

Integrated Annual Report 2022

3.3 Gerrit van Heerde, who is a Non-Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company;

Biography page 38 Letshego

Integrated Annual Report 2022

3.4 Catherine Lesetedi , who is a Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director of the Company.

Biography page 39 Letshego

Integrated Annual Report 2022

  1. Resolution 4
    4.1. To approve the remuneration of the Directors for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 as disclosed in Notes 25 and 26 to the Annual Financial Statements in the Annual Report. The Board attendance and remuneration for each Director is disclosed in the Corporate Governance section of the Annual Report.
  2. Resolution 5

To ratify the remuneration of the Independent External Auditors for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 as disclosed in Note 26 to the Annual Financial Statements in the Annual Report.

6. Resolution 6

  1. To ratify and confirm the appointment of Ernst and Young, as external auditors for the ensuing year;
  2. To approve the remuneration of the Auditors for the next financial year ending 31 December 2023 estimated at P7 500 000.

PROXIES

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend, speak and vote in his/her stead. The person so appointed need not be a shareholder. Proxy forms should be deposited at Letshego Holdings Limited, 7th Floor, Letshego Place, Tower C, Zambezi Towers, Plot 54352, Central Business District, Gaborone, Botswana or emailed to the Group Company Secretary at GroupCompanySecretary@letshego.com not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

By order of the Board

G.T. Dibotelo

Company Secretary

16 June 2023

FORM OF PROXY

ORDINARY BUSINESS

For completion by holders of ordinary shares

(PLEASE READ THE NOTES OVERLEAF BEFORE COMPLETING THIS FORM)

For use at the Annual General Meeting of ordinary shareholders of the Company to be held on site at Hilton Hotel, CBD, Gabrone and via Conference Call on Wednesday 11th July 2023 2023 at 09h30. Registration commences at 09h00.

l/We

(name/s in block letters)

of (address)

being a member of Letshego Holdings Limited hereby appoint (see note 2) below

1

or failing him/her,

2.

or failing him/her,

3. The Chairman of the meeting,

as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the Annual General Meeting which will be held for the purpose of considering, and if deemed ﬁit, passing with or without modiﬁication, the resolutions to be proposed thereat and at each adjournment thereof, and to vote for or against the resolutions and/or abstain from voting in respect of the Ordinary Shares registered in my/our name in accordance with the following instructions (see note 2):

For

Against

Abstain

Ordinary resolution number 1

Ordinary resolution number 2

Ordinary resolution number 3.1

Ordinary resolution number 3.2

Ordinary resolution number 3.3

Ordinary resolution number 3.4

Ordinary resolution number 4.1

Ordinary resolution number 5

Ordinary resolution number 6.1

Ordinary resolution number 6.2

Signed at

on this day of

2023

Signature

Assisted by (where applicable)

FORM OF PROXY (CONTINUED)

Each Shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (who need not be Member/s of the Company) to attend, speak and vote in place of that shareholder at the Annual General Meeting.

Please read the notes hereof.

NOTES

  1. A Shareholder may insert the names of two alternative proxies of the Shareholder's choice in the space provided, with or without deleting "the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting ". The person whose name appears ﬁirst on the form of proxy, and whose name has not been deleted will be entitled to act as proxy to the exclusion of those whose names follow.
  2. A Shareholder's instructions to the proxy must be indicated by the insertion of the relevant number of votes exercisable by the Shareholder in the appropriate space provided. Failure to comply herewith will be deemed to authorise the proxy to vote at the Annual General Meeting as he/she deems ﬁit in respect of the Shareholder's votes exercisable thereat, but where the proxy is the Chairman, failure to comply will be deemed to authorise the proxy to vote in favour of the resolution. A Shareholder or his/her proxy is obliged to use all the votes exercisable by the Shareholder or by his/her proxy.
  3. Forms of proxy must be lodged at or posted to The Group Company Secretary, Letshego Holdings Ltd, Tower C, Zambezi Towers, Plot 54352, Central Business District, Gaborone, BOTSWANA, P O Box 381, Gaborone and email GroupCompanySecretary@letshego.com. To be received not less than 48 hours before the Annual General Meeting.
  4. The completion and lodging
  1. The completion and lodging of this form will not preclude the relevant Shareholder from attending the Annual General Meeting and speaking and voting in person thereat to the exclusion of any proxy appointed in terms hereof should such Shareholder wish to do so.
  2. The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting may reject or accept any form of proxy not completed and/or received other than in accordance with these notes provided that he is satisﬁied as to the manner which the Shareholder concerned wishes to vote.
  3. An instrument of proxy shall be valid for the Annual General Meeting as well as for any adjournment thereof, unless the contrary is stated thereon.
  4. A vote given in accordance with the terms of a proxy shall be valid, notwithstanding the previous death or insanity of the Shareholder, or revocation of the proxy, or of the authority under which the proxy was executed, or the transfer of the Ordinary Shares in respect of which the proxy is given, provided that no intimation in writing of such death, insanity or revocation shall have been received by the Company not less than one hour before the commencement of the Annual General Meeting or adjourned Annual General Meeting at which the proxy is to be used.
  5. At a meeting of Shareholders a poll may be demanded by:
    1. not less than five shareholders having the right to vote at the meeting or;
    2. a Shareholder or shareholders representing not less than 10 per cent of the total voting rights of all Shareholders having the right to vote at the meeting;
    3. a Shareholder or Shareholders holding shares in the Company that confer a right to vote at the meeting and on which the aggregate amount paid up is not less than 10 per cent of the total. Where a poll is taken, votes shall be counted according to the votes attached to the shares of each Shareholder present in person or by proxy and voting
  7. The authority of a person signing the form of proxy under a power of attorney or on behalf of a company must be attached to the form of proxy, unless the authority or full power of attorney has already been registered by the Company or the Transfer Secretaries.
  8. Where ordinary shares are held jointly, all joint Shareholders must sign.
  9. A minor must be assisted by his/her guardian, unless the relevant documents establishing his/her legal capacity are produced or have been registered by the Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 14:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer