Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Letshego Holdings Limited ("the Company") will be held via Conference Call on Friday 11th August 2023 at 09h30 GMT+2 (Botswana Time).

The meeting will be convened for the following purposes:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

To consider and pass the following special resolutions:

1. Special Resolution 1

To approve the change of name of company from Letshego Holdings Limited to Letshego Africa Holdings Limited.

2. Special Resolution 2

To receive and adopt amendment to the Company Constitution as per attached:

WHERE TO FIND THE AMENDED CONSTITUTION:

www.letshego.com