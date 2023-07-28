LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Notice of Extraordinary
General Meeting
2023
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Letshego Holdings Limited ("the Company") will be held via Conference Call on Friday 11th August 2023 at 09h30 GMT+2 (Botswana Time).
The meeting will be convened for the following purposes:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
To consider and pass the following special resolutions:
1. Special Resolution 1
To approve the change of name of company from Letshego Holdings Limited to Letshego Africa Holdings Limited.
2. Special Resolution 2
To receive and adopt amendment to the Company Constitution as per attached:
WHERE TO FIND THE AMENDED CONSTITUTION:
www.letshego.com
PROXIES
A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend, speak and vote in his/her stead. The person so appointed need not be a shareholder. Proxy forms should be deposited at Letshego Holdings Limited, 7th Floor, Letshego Place, Tower C, Zambezi Towers, Plot 54352, Central Business District, Gaborone, Botswana or emailed to the Group Company Secretary at GroupCompanySecretary@letshego.com not less than 48 hours before the meeting.
By order of the Board
G.T. Dibotelo
Company Secretary
28 July 2023
ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and pass the following ordinary resolutions:
1. Resolution 1
- to make on Market Share Buy Back of its own ordinary shares of no par value as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time through the BSE upon the terms and conditions that may be deemed fit and expedient in the interest of the Company ("Proposed Share Buyback") provided that;
- the Company does not purchase under this authority more than 10% of ordinary shares;
- the maximum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share shall be not more than 10% above the weighted average of the market value for the shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the transaction is effected.
FORM OF PROXY
ORDINARY BUSINESS
For completion by holders of ordinary shares
(PLEASE READ THE NOTES OVERLEAF BEFORE COMPLETING THIS FORM)
For use at the Extraordinary General Meeting of ordinary shareholders of the Company to be held via Conference Call on Friday 11th August 2023 at 09h00 GMT+2.
l/We
(name/s in block letters)
of (address)
being a member of Letshego Holdings Limited hereby appoint (see note 2) below
1
or failing him/her,
2.
or failing him/her,
3. The Chairman of the meeting,
as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held for the purpose of considering, and if deemed ﬁit, passing with or without modiﬁication, the resolutions to be proposed thereat and at each adjournment thereof, and to vote for or against the resolutions and/or abstain from voting in respect of the Ordinary Shares registered in my/our name in accordance with the following instructions (see note 2):
For
Against
Abstain
Special resolution number 1
Special resolution number 2
Ordinary resolution number 1
Signed at
on this day of
2023
Signature
Assisted by (where applicable)
FORM OF PROXY (CONTINUED)
Each Shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (who need not be Member/s of the Company) to attend, speak and vote in place of that shareholder at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
Please read the notes hereof.
NOTES
- A Shareholder may insert the names of two alternative proxies of the Shareholder's choice in the space provided, with or without deleting "the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting ". The person whose name appears first on the form of proxy, and whose name has not been deleted will be entitled to act as proxy to the exclusion of those whose names follow.
- A Shareholder's instructions to the proxy must be indicated by the insertion of the relevant number of votes exercisable by the Shareholder in the appropriate space provided. Failure to comply herewith will be deemed to authorise the proxy to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting as he/she deems fit in respect of the Shareholder's votes exercisable thereat, but where the proxy is the Chairman, failure to comply will be deemed to authorise the proxy to vote in favour of the resolution. A Shareholder or his/her proxy is obliged to use all the votes exercisable by the Shareholder or by his/her proxy.
- Forms of proxy must be lodged at or posted to The Group Company Secretary, Letshego Holdings Ltd, Tower C, Zambezi Towers, Plot 54352, Central Business District, Gaborone, BOTSWANA, P O Box 381, Gaborone and email GroupCompanySecretary@letshego.com. To be received not less than 48 hours before the Extraordinary General Meeting.
- The completion and lodging of this form will not preclude the relevant Shareholder from attending the Extraordinary General Meeting and speaking and voting in person thereat to the exclusion of any proxy appointed in terms hereof should such Shareholder wish to do so.
- The Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting may reject or accept any form of proxy not completed and/or received other than
in accordance with these notes provided that he is satisfied as to the manner which the Shareholder concerned wishes to vote.
- An instrument of proxy shall be valid for the Extraordinary General Meeting as well as for any adjournment thereof, unless the contrary is stated thereon.
- A vote given in accordance with the terms of a proxy shall be valid, notwithstanding the previous death or insanity of the Shareholder, or revocation of the proxy, or of the authority under which the proxy was executed, or the transfer of the Ordinary Shares in respect of which the proxy is given, provided that no intimation in writing of such death, insanity or revocation shall have been received by the Company not less than one hour before the commencement of the Extraordinary General Meeting or adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting at which the proxy is to be used.
- At a meeting of Shareholders a poll may be demanded by:
- not less than five shareholders having the right to vote at the meeting or;
- a Shareholder or shareholders representing not less than 10 per cent of the total voting rights of all Shareholders having the right to vote at the meeting;
- a Shareholder or Shareholders holding shares in the Company that confer a right to vote at the meeting and on which the aggregate amount paid up is not less than 10 per cent of the total. Where a poll is taken, votes shall be counted according to the votes attached to the shares of each Shareholder present in person or by proxy and voting
- The authority of a person signing the form of proxy under a power of attorney or on behalf of a company must be attached to the form of proxy, unless the authority or full power of attorney has already been registered by the Company or the Transfer Secretaries.
- Where ordinary shares are held jointly, all joint Shareholders must sign.
- A minor must be assisted by his/her guardian, unless the relevant documents establishing his/her legal capacity are produced or have been registered by the Company.
