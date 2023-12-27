LETSHEGO AFRICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Co. BW00000877524 (the "Company")

NOTICE TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS

TERMINATION OF NOMINATED TRANSFER SECRETARIES ("NTS") OF

LETSHEGO AFRICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Letshego Africa Holdings Limited ("LAHL" I "the Group" I "Letshego") was incorporated in 1998, is headquartered in Gaborone and has been publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2002. Letshego is an inclusive finance focused Group with microfinance banking and consumer lending subsidiaries across eleven countries in sub- Saharan Africa.

The Company hereby notifies its shareholders that with effect from 31st December 2023 PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), will no longer serves as the NTS of the Company. Shareholders are advised to contact the Company directly for any shareholder enquiries at investor@letshego.com

The Central Security Depository Botswana ("CSDB") will remain the Company's Transfer Secretaries in line with the requirements of the Securities Act of 2014 and will continue with the mandate of keeping an up-to-date register of the Company's shareholders, the transfer of shares, and other related activities.

The Company wishes to remind shareholders that in accordance with Directive 1 of 2014 issued by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority ("NBFIRA") all shares issued by the Company, as listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE"), have been fully dematerialised on the CSDB system, thus making the share certificates, as previously issued by the Company, null and void as evidence of ownership.

If you do not hold your LAHL shares in your own CSDB account, then they are held in what is known as an Omnibus account on the CSDB, which is now managed by the Company. In this instance, shareholders would not be able to sell their shares or participate in any corporate activities.

To open a CSDB account and enable the transfer of your shares from the Omnibus account to your own CSDB account, you are requested to approach your broker to assist you with this process.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors.

27 December 2023

