LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana Co. BW00000877524 (the "Company")
____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
CLOSED PERIOD
Letshego Holdings Limited ("LHL" I "the Group" I "Letshego"), incorporated in 1998 and headquartered in Gaborone, Botswana, has been publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2002. Letshego is an inclusive finance Group with microfinance banking and consumer lending subsidiaries across eleven countries in sub Saharan Africa.
In line with corporate governance standards and compliance with national listings regulation, Letshego Holdings Limited affirms that it entered a closed period effective from 1 July 2023. The upcoming closed period ends on the publication of Letshego's Group Annual Financial Results in August 2023.
During this period, members of the LHL Board and employees are advised to avoid trading in Letshego securities to mitigate potential internal trading risks associated with possible access or exposure to unpublished, price sensitive information. Unpublished price sensitive information is defined as information affecting a company that, if released, could materially affect the company's share price.
Shareholders are advised to apply due levels of caution when trading in shares during a closed period.
This notice is also applicable to brokers and transfer secretaries required to support the adherence to national corporate governance standards and regulation.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Tuesday 4 July 2023
PHILIP ODERA
AOBAKWE AUPA MONYATSI
Letshego Group Board Chairman
Letshego Group Chief Executive
Sponsoring Broker
