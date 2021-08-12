Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Letshego Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LETSHEGO   BW0000000322

LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LETSHEGO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Letshego : PRESS RELEASE - IFC partners with LETSHEGO TO EXTEND REACH OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING - kick start Namibia 11Aug2021

08/12/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IFC Partners with Letshego Africa to Increase Access to Affordable Housing in Namibia

GABORONE, BOTSWANA: August 11, 2021--IFC has partnered with pan-African finance organization, Letshego, to increase access to affordable housing finance for thousands of individuals in Namibia with the potential to expand its partnership to other countries.

IFC's $50 million financing facility to Letshego's subsidiary in Namibia will extend access to affordable housing finance for over 4,000 Namibians.

"Our strategic purpose is clear - we want to improve lives across the communities where we operate. Increasing access to simple and appropriate financial solutions, for more individuals and small business owners, will enable us to deliver on this promise. By partnering with global institutions like IFC, who share our vision of achieving social impact through sustainable commercial strategies, we can unlock exponential value and potential for us to do more. This is truly an exciting partnership. We appreciate the support, synergy and partnership that IFC brings to our strategy," commented Andrew Okai, Group Chief Executive, Letshego Holdings

Limited.

Although 78 percent of Namibians have a bank account, only 12 percent of households have mortgage- financed homes. The majority of Namibians do not qualify for mortgages from commercial banks because they are often unaffordable.

"By supporting partners like Letshego to increase the availability of affordable housing loans, we hope to enable more individuals to access quality housing in Namibia," said Adamou Labara,

IFC's Country Manager for Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

IFC works with partners across Africa to help increase access to affordable housing including supporting the development of sustainable and responsible mortgage markets.

Letshego Group is an African retail services organization with operations in 11 markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ends.

For more information contact:

LETSHEGO GROUP

IFC

Lauren Callie

Devon Maylie

Mobile: +27 82 894 5581

Phone: +27 83 782 9912

Email: LaurenC@letshego.com

E-mail: dmaylie@ifc.org

Notes for Editors:

About IFC

IFC-a member of the World Bank Group-is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2020, we invested $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information,

visit www.ifc.org.

About Letshego Group

The Letshego Group is an African multinational, first opening its doors in Botswana more than 21 years ago by offering loans to government employees. Today, the Group has over 3,000 employees comprising more than 21 nationalities, and supports public and private sector individual customers, as well as micro and small entrepreneurs. Letshego has operations in 11 sub-Saharan African markets, including Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. Letshego Holdings Limited (the group holding company) is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange, with additional listings including a subsidiary listing on the Namibian stock exchange, and bond listings on both the Ghana and Johannesburg Stock exchanges.

www.letshego.com- follow us on social media #LetshegoGroup #letsgodigitalnation

About Letshego Holdings Namibia

Letshego Holdings Namibia (Letshego Namibia) opened its doors in 2002 as Edu Loan Namibia, providing consumer and micro-lending services. Letshego Namibia is 79 percent owned by Letshego Holdings Limited (Letshego Group), a Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) listed entity. Letshego Namibia focuses on underbanked members of the economy, through the provision of financially inclusive solutions. Previously, it only offered payroll loans through the deduction at source model. To enable the new operating model that will support and deliver the financial inclusion and diversification strategy, Letshego applied for, and was awarded, a full unrestricted banking licence in July 2016. In 2017, Letshego Holdings Limited successfully floated their IPO on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX) through a nationwide campaign called "Ekwafu Letu" that offered a rare opportunity for customers, staff and Previously Disadvantage Namibians to own shares on the NSX.

For further information, please visit www.letshego.com/namibia

Stay Connected

www.facebook.com/IFCwbg

www.twitter.com/IFC_org

www.youtube.com/IFCvideocasts

www.ifc.org/SocialMediaIndex

www.instagram.comifc_org

Disclaimer

Letshego Holdings Limited published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:51aLETSHEGO : PRESS RELEASE - IFC partners with LETSHEGO TO EXTEND REACH OF AFFORDA..
PU
07/06LETSHEGO : Launches Digital Platform to Celebrate the Spirit of Africa
AQ
03/31Letshego Holdings Limited Declares Second and Final Dividend on or About 12 M..
CI
03/17LETSHEGO : Scoops PMR Diamond Award
AQ
03/11LETSHEGO : Withstands Volatility
AQ
03/09LETSHEGO NAMIBIA : Records N$341 Million Profit After Tax
AQ
03/03Letshego Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
03/03LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED : Financial report
CO
03/03LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED : Press Release
CO
2020LETSHEGO : Bot Urges Financial Institutions, Banks to Focus On Cost-Cutting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 476 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2020 576 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2020 4 751 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,80x
Yield 2020 16,9%
Capitalization 2 236 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 905
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Letshego Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Fening Okai Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tinotenda Gwen Muteiwa Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Enos Ned Banda Chairman
Neville Perry Head-Technology and Operations
Aupa Monyatsi Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LETSHEGO HOLDINGS LIMITED45.83%200
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED16.37%49 927
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL47.54%29 174
ORIX CORPORATION29.79%22 489
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED90.86%8 770
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.23.96%7 988