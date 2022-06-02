LETSHEGO HOLDINGS NAMIBIA LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Registration Number 2016/0145)

ISIN: NA000A2DVV41

SHARE CODE (NSX): LHN

NOTICE OF 6th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 30 JUNE 2022 at 16:00

Notice is hereby given to all shareholders of Letshego Holdings (Namibia) Limited ("the Company" ) that the 6th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams at 16h00 with registration to commence at 15h30, to transact the business as stated in the Annual General Meeting Notice, which is available on https://www.letshego.com/namibia. The Microsoft Teams link will be circulated to shareholders closer to the meeting.

Shareholders are advised that the Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be published on or about 22 June 2022. The audited annual financial results in the Integrated Report are identical to the results published on 04 March 2022. The Integrated

Annual Report will be available on the website of the Company https://www.letshego.com/namibiaas from 22 June 2022.

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend, speak and vote in his/her stead. The person so appointed need not be a shareholder. Proxy forms should be deposited at Letshego Holdings Namibia Limited, 1st Floor, Letshego Bank Namibia Ltd, 18 Schwerinsburg Street, Windhoek or emailed to the Interim Company Secretary at epifaniam@letshego.comnot less than 48 hours before the meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and pass the following ordinary resolutions:

1. Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31

December 2021 including the Directors' Report and the report of the Independent

Auditors.

2. Resolution 2

To ratify the dividends declared and paid since the last Annual General Meeting,

2.1 An interim dividend of 15.96 cents (N$0.1596) per share paid to shareholders on 05 November 2021.