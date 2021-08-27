Leucrotta Exploration : Aug 26, 2021 - Leucrotta Announces Q2 2021 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA (August 26, 2021) - LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV - LXE) ("Leucrotta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Leucrotta ended Q2 2021 with $57.0 million of adjusted working capital and no debt. It has commenced the four-well pad at Mica as noted above and will proceed through its plans to produce >30,000 boe/d within its five-year time horizon. In Q4 2021 we anticipate releasing a full financial plan to achieve our goals in conjunction with finalizing initial cost estimates and confirming pad well results.

Leucrotta will also perform an extended test of the Upper Montney at Mica in the next couple months to further prove out the large Montney resource in place by adding additional productive benches in the Montney.

Engineering for the facility expansion to accommodate Leucrotta's growth plans into 2022 and 2023 is well underway with initial design plans and cost estimates to be completed in Q4 2021.

Drilling of the four wells on the Mica pad commenced in late July with the wells expected to be completed and on-stream by mid Q4 2021. The Mica pad wells will be drilled with approximately 2,400 metre horizontal laterals and completed with approximately 130 frac stages per well. This compares to 1,500 metre horizontal lengths and 28-41 frac stages utilized during the delineation phase. Map outlining the four-well test pad in the Mica Development Area and related infrastructure is included below.

In Q2 2021, Leucrotta successfully completed and tested its first Basal Montney well at Mica. The results (previously released June 15, 2021) were favourable and Leucrotta has now incorporated a Basal Montney well into its first pad.

