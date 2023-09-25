Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL) ("Level 14" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Christian Milau as a director of the Company. Mr. Milau is a mining executive with over 25 years' experience in leading growth oriented exploration, development and operating mining companies. Mr. Milau's mining experience includes CEO of Equinox Gold from 2016-2022, leading the team through five mergers and acquisitions to grow the company from a single-asset developer to a multi-asset producer with 8 operating mines. Prior to joining Equinox Gold, Mr. Milau was the CEO of True Gold until it was acquired in April 2016. From 2011-2015 he was CFO of Endeavour Mining as it grew from a single asset company to five operating mines in West Africa. Prior to Endeavour, Mr. Milau held senior executive positions at New Gold, BNP Paribas in London and Deloitte. Mr. Milau brings more than two decades of experience to the company with expertise in finance and capital markets as well as operational, government and stakeholder relations experience in North and South America, Africa and other mining jurisdictions.

About Level 14 Ventures Ltd.

Level 14 is an exploration-stage mining company with a focus on precious metals with an option to acquire 100% of the Colpayoc Property in Peru. Colpayoc has significant, untested potential for a Cu-Au porphyry at depth beneath drill holes bottoming in copper-gold sulfide mineralization. Colpayoc is largely untested with limited drilling and is similar to many of the world class porphyry copper-gold deposits within this prolific belt. Level 14 continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

For more information about Level 14, please visit our website at www.level14ventures.com or email us at info@level14ventures.com.

Marcel de Groot, President & Director

