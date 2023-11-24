Level 14 Ventures Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.130381 million compared to CAD 0.047894 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.882139 million compared to CAD 0.292621 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.
