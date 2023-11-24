Level 14 Ventures Ltd. is a Canada-based exploration stage mining company. The Company has exploration property held through Green Mountain Resources Ltd (GMR), the Green Mountain Property, located in British Columbia, Canada. In addition to the Green Mountain Property, the Company has an option agreement, through its subsidiary Bridle Capital Ltd (Bridle), to acquire Colpayoc SAC (Colpayoc), which owns the Jose IV, Jose V, and El Ferrol properties in Cajamarca, Peru. The Companyâs subsidiary also includes Kobe Resources Ltd. (Kobe).

Sector Gold