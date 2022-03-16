Level One Bancorp : Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

Level One Bancorp Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend
Farmington Hills, MI - March 16, 2022 - Level One Bancorp, Inc. ("Level One") (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.07 per share payable on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.52 billion as of December 31, 2021. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.
For further information:
Media Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Nicole Ransom
Peter Root
(248) 538-2183
(248) 538-2186
