    LEVL   US52730D2080

LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.

(LEVL)
  Report
Level One Bancorp : Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

03/16/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Level One Bancorp Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

Farmington Hills, MI - March 16, 2022 - Level One Bancorp, Inc. ("Level One") (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.07 per share payable on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.52 billion as of December 31, 2021. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

For further information:
Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
Nicole Ransom Peter Root
(248) 538-2183 (248) 538-2186


Disclaimer

Level One Bancorp Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 20:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
04:09pLEVEL ONE BANCORP : Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:05pLevel One Bancorp Hikes Quarterly Dividend to $0.07 a Share From $0.06, Payable April 1..
MT
04:01pLEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:58pLevel One Bancorp Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend
GL
03/11LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
03/01LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Sta..
AQ
01/28LEVEL ONE BANCORP : reports fourth quarter 2021 net income of $7.1 million, representing $..
PU
01/28Earnings Flash (LEVL) LEVEL ONE BANCORP Posts Q4 EPS $0.85
MT
01/28Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2021 net income of $7.1 million, represe..
GL
01/28Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2021 net income of $7.1 million, represe..
GL
Analyst Recommendations on LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95,4 M - -
Net income 2022 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 320 M 320 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 63,9%
Technical analysis trends LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,14 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Fehring Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy R. Mackay President
David C. Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Brillati Independent Director
James L. Bellinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.4.31%320
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.34%391 188
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-6.72%334 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.68%241 235
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%177 393