Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Level One Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEVL   US52730D2080

LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.

(LEVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Level One Bancorp Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

09/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.51 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.


For further information:

Media Contact:
Nicole Ransom
(248) 538-2183

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Root
(248) 538-2186

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
10:12aLEVEL ONE BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
10:03aLEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
10:02aLevel One Bancorp Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
GL
08/06LEVEL ONE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/06Tranche Update on Level One Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
08/03LEVEL ONE BANCORP : Bank Hires David Scott, Top Mortgage Originator in Michigan,..
PU
07/30LEVEL ONE BANCORP : reports second quarter 2021 net income of $7.0 million, repr..
PU
07/30LEVEL ONE BANCORP : Earnings Flash (LEVL) LEVEL ONE BANCORP Reports Q2 EPS $0.84
MT
07/30LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/30Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports second quarter 2021 net income of $7.0 millio..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 30,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 214 M 214 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 282
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Level One Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,00 $
Average target price 32,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Fehring Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy R. Mackay President
David C. Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Brillati Independent Director
James L. Bellinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.38.41%214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.80%469 350
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.44%335 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%246 331
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%206 121
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100