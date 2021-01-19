Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Level One Bancorp, Inc.    LEVL

LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.

(LEVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Level One Bancorp : Bank to Help Local Businesses During Second Round of Paycheck Protection Program

01/19/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., - Level One Bank, a leading community bank in Michigan, has announced it will be assisting local business owners with applying for the second round of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). On Tuesday, January 19th, businesses can begin applying for PPP funds that will be available to new and existing PPP borrowers, including non-Level One Bank clients.

During round one of the PPP in 2020, Level One Bank helped more than 2,000 small businesses gain access to over $400 million in PPP loans, supporting the jobs of over 30,000 employees in Michigan.

Once again, Level One Bank will be helping local businesses secure the financial relief they need during the PPP second round. Level One Bank is encouraging clients and non-clients to apply.

'As a Michigan-based community bank with an entrepreneurial spirit, Level One Bank is committed to helping local small businesses acquire the funding they so desperately need,' said Gregory A. Wernette, EVP and Chief Lending Officer of Level One Bank. 'We're here to be a resource to our fellow entrepreneurs, helping them to withstand continuing financial challenges related to the pandemic.'

Community banks like Level One Bank played a vital role in the first round of PPP. Level One Bank's responsiveness and relationship-driven approach to lending allows for quick decision making and providing solutions for small businesses that might otherwise be turned away by larger financial institutions.

Congress has authorized $284 million in loans for eligible small businesses during this second round of PPP. Businesses can easily apply online with Level One Bank at www.LevelOneBank.com. Additional information about the PPP can be found at www.sba.gov.

Disclaimer

Level One Bancorp Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 13:15:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
08:16aLEVEL ONE BANCORP : Bank to Help Local Businesses During Second Round of Paychec..
PU
2020LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2020LEVEL ONE BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend
AQ
2020LEVEL ONE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2020LEVEL ONE BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2020LEVEL ONE BANCORP : reports third quarter 2020 net income of $5.2 million, repre..
AQ
2020Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports third quarter 2020 net income of $5.2 million..
GL
2020LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2020LEVEL ONE BANCORP : Announces First Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93,2 M - -
Net income 2020 16,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,87x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Level One Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 20,47 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Fehring Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David C. Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Brillati Independent Director
James L. Bellinson Independent Director
Barbara E. Allushuski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.1.19%158
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%270 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 244
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.13%200 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ