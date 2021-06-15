Log in
    LEVL   US52730D2080

LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.

(LEVL)
  Report
Level One Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)

06/15/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Level One Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Farmington Hills, MI - June 15, 2021 - Level One Bancorp, Inc. ('Level One') (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.57 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

For further information:
Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
Nicole Ransom Peter Root
(248) 538-2183 (248) 538-2186


Disclaimer

Level One Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 M - -
Net income 2021 31,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,67x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 282
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Level One Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,67 $
Last Close Price 27,60 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Fehring Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David C. Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Brillati Independent Director
James L. Bellinson Independent Director
Barbara E. Allushuski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC.36.43%211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.00%476 985
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.46%354 427
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 073
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%204 026