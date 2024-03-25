Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC Pink: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce a series of updates on the Company's recently acquired Diagnostic Imaging Centres in Alberta.

As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to elevate patient care and convenience, JUMP is pleased to announce a series of enhancements made in the past few months at its ADC Imaging centres.

Beginning of Pain Management Treatment: The Company is pleased to announce that it has begun taking appointments for Fluoroscopy Imaging. Pain management is a highly sought-after treatment for those dealing with chronic issues, allowing them to return to daily activities. Currently, Alberta has a long wait period for injections and ADC is thrilled to be able to offer this service to the local communities.

Increased X-Ray Hours: Patients at the Company's Okotoks location can now benefit from extended operational hours, ensuring greater flexibility and accessibility for scans. This location is an important hub in providing diagnostic imaging to other remote neighboring communities that lack local services.

Addition of Ultrasound Machines: The Company has added additional Ultrasound machines to keep up with rising demands for scans. This increase will help decrease wait times for more effective healthcare.

Enhanced Marketing Efforts: The Company is increasing efforts to engage referring physicians, understanding their needs, providing professional radiology reports and quick turnaround time for patient bookings. Additionally, as part of the Company's marketing strategy, they have begun a patient outreach program to increase patient volume.

EMR Upgrade: The Company has invested in a new software system for EMR, PACS and billing to align with the demands of today's imaging systems. Velox Imaging is now being installed and integrating with Alberta Health Services and is expected to go live this spring.

"We're thrilled with the progress at our new centres. With upgrades to our fluoroscopy machines and the addition of more ultrasound machines to meet demand, we anticipate even busier times ahead." Said CEO, Mitch Geisler. "These enhancements reflect our dedication to providing top-notch healthcare services and further solidify our commitment to our patients' well-being."

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler

Chief Executive Officer

Caitlin-Robyn Densmore

Business Development Manager

Caitlin.Densmore@leveljumphealthcare.com

(437) 214-1568

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202868