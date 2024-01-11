Official LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC Pink: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, announces that it has granted 2,650,000 stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company.

In light of the new Option grant, the Company would also like to announce that as of December 21, 2023 and December 31, 2023, 3,900,000 previous directors and officers Options have expired.

Of the Options granted:

An aggregate of 2,650,000 Options at an exercisable price of $0.20 were granted to certain directors of the Company expiring December 31, 2026 and are subject to 12 month vesting provisions.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

