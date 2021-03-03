Log in
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.    JUMP

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

(JUMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 03/02 03:51:42 pm
0.37 CAD   --.--%
09:05aLeveljump Commences Service for New Hospitals
NE
02/10Leveljump Establishes New Technology Subsidiary
NE
02/09Leveljump Announces Debt Conversion
NE
Leveljump Commences Service for New Hospitals

03/03/2021 | 09:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") has commenced teleradiology services for its new clients which were announced on January 19, 2021.

With over 80% of the expected client volume from the new client contracts already flowing to CTS, the onboarding process of the new clients is almost complete. Additional hospital sites associated with this network of hospitals are expected to be onboarded and receiving CTS services in March 2021.

The new clients are expected to increase CTS revenues by between 7% to 11% in fiscal 2021.

In addition, with minimal additional costs associated with these clients, Leveljump anticipates its net income to capture almost all the revenue generated from the new clients.

"We are pleased to have commenced services for the new hospitals we contracted in January," said Mitchell Geisler, CEO of Leveljump Healthcare. "The delivery of CTS solutions to our new clients continues our mission to become a national brand in delivering radiology services in Canada."

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer
info@leveljumphealthcare.com
(877) 722-6965

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75911


© Newsfilecorp 2021
