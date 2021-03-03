Leveljump Commences Service for New Hospitals

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") has commenced teleradiology services for its new clients which were announced on January 19, 2021.

With over 80% of the expected client volume from the new client contracts already flowing to CTS, the onboarding process of the new clients is almost complete. Additional hospital sites associated with this network of hospitals are expected to be onboarded and receiving CTS services in March 2021.

The new clients are expected to increase CTS revenues by between 7% to 11% in fiscal 2021.

In addition, with minimal additional costs associated with these clients, Leveljump anticipates its net income to capture almost all the revenue generated from the new clients.

"We are pleased to have commenced services for the new hospitals we contracted in January," said Mitchell Geisler, CEO of Leveljump Healthcare. "The delivery of CTS solutions to our new clients continues our mission to become a national brand in delivering radiology services in Canada."

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

