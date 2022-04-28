Leveljump Healthcare : AIF December 31, 2021

Annual Information Form

For the year ended December 31, 2021

Table of Contents

Meaning of Certain References .................................................................................................................... 4

Glossary ......................................................................................................................................................... 4

Non-IFRS Measures ....................................................................................................................................... 5

Forward-Looking Information ....................................................................................................................... 6

Corporate Structure ...................................................................................................................................... 7

Name Address and Incorporation ............................................................................................................. 7

Intercorporate Relationships .................................................................................................................... 8

Three Year History Leveljump ............................................................................................................... 9

Acquisitions ........................................................................................................................................... 9

Financing ............................................................................................................................................. 10

The Business Overview of Leveljump Inc ................................................................................................ 11

Market ..................................................................................................................................................... 12

Business Model ....................................................................................................................................... 13

Future Growth ......................................................................................................................................... 13

Competition ............................................................................................................................................ 14

Employees ............................................................................................................................................... 14

Risk Factors ................................................................................................................................................. 15

Risks Related to Our Business and Industry ............................................................................................ 15

Business and operations may be adversely affected by the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

or other similar outbreaks. .................................................................................................................. 15

History of losses and negative operating cashflows ........................................................................... 15

Our strategy to grow our business through acquisitions is subject to significant risks. ..................... 15

Our failure to integrate the businesses we acquire successfully and on a timely basis could reduce

our profitability. .................................................................................................................................. 16

Future Capital Needs and Uncertainty of Additional Financing .......................................................... 16

Liquidity Risk. ...................................................................................................................................... 16

We may be unsuccessful in evaluating material risks involved in completed and future investments which could impact our ability to realize the expected benefits from future investments and

acquisitions. ........................................................................................................................................ 17

We experience competition from other outpatient diagnostic imaging companies and hospitals, and this competition could adversely affect our revenue and business. ................................................... 17

If software that we incorporate into our services were to become unavailable or no longer available on commercially reasonable terms, it could adversely affect the sales of our services, which could disrupt the business and harm our financial results. .......................................................................... 17

Material defects or errors in our technology infrastructure could harm our reputation, result in

significant costs, and impair its ability to sell its services. .................................................................. 17

Ability to Generate Profits ................................................................................................................... 18

We may not receive payment from some of our healthcare provider customers because of their

financial circumstances or other contractual or legal disputes. ......................................................... 18

Our policies regarding allowances for doubtful accounts may negatively impact our financial results

in future fiscal periods. ........................................................................................................................ 18

Management of Growth ..................................................................................................................... 18

Our inability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting could increase the risk of

an error in our financial statements. .................................................................................................. 18

Reliance on Key Personnel ................................................................................................................... 19

Regulatory Requirements .................................................................................................................... 19

Permits and Licenses ........................................................................................................................... 19

If we infringe on the intellectual property rights of third parties, it may be subject to costly disputes or indemnification obligations that could adversely impact our business, financial condition, or

results of our operations. .................................................................................................................... 20

Risk of System Failure or Inadequacy .................................................................................................. 20

Litigation Risks .................................................................................................................................... 20

If the security of our clients' confidential information stored in our systems is breached or otherwise subjected to unauthorized access, users' secure information may be stolen, our reputation may be

harmed, and it may be exposed to liability. ........................................................................................ 20

Market Price and Volatile Securities Markets ..................................................................................... 21

We have no immediate plans to pay regular dividends on our Shares, so shareholders may not

receive funds without selling their Shares. ......................................................................................... 21

Professional Liability ........................................................................................................................... 21

Healthcare Reform Legislation ............................................................................................................ 21

Shortage of Radiologists ..................................................................................................................... 21

Reliance on Contracts with Key Customers ......................................................................................... 21

Factors which may Prevent Realization of Growth Targets ................................................................ 22

Dividends and Distribution ......................................................................................................................... 23

Description of Capital Structure .................................................................................................................. 23

Common Shares ...................................................................................................................................... 24

Market for Securities .................................................................................................................................. 24

Trading Price and Volume ....................................................................................................................... 24

Prior Sales ................................................................................................................................................... 25

Escrowed Securities and Securities Subject to Contractual Restrictions on Transfer ................................ 25

Directors and Officers ................................................................................................................................. 26

Ownership and Interest .......................................................................................................................... 26

Cease Trade Orders ................................................................................................................................. 26

Bankruptcies ........................................................................................................................................... 27

Penalties or Sanctions ............................................................................................................................. 27

Conflicts of Interest ................................................................................................................................. 27

Audit Committee ......................................................................................................................................... 27

External Auditor Service Fees ................................................................................................................. 29

Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions ................................................................................................. 29

Interests of Management and Others in Material Transactions ................................................................ 29

Transfer Agent and Registrar ...................................................................................................................... 29

Material Contracts ...................................................................................................................................... 29

Interests of Experts ..................................................................................................................................... 30

Additional Information ................................................................................................................................ 30

Appendix A: AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER ............................................................................................... 32

I. CONSTITUTION AND PURPOSE ........................................................................................................... 32

II. COMPOSITION ..................................................................................................................................... 32

III. MEETING PROTOCOLS ..................................................................................................................... 33

IV. AUTHORITY ..................................................................................................................................... 34

V. ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES ................................................................................................................. 34

A. Review of Accounting and Financial Reporting Matters ............................................................. 34

B. Relationship with the Company's Auditors ................................................................................. 35

C. Review of Disclosure Controls & Procedures ("DC&P") and Internal Controls Over Financial

Reporting ("ICFR") ............................................................................................................................... 35

D. Review of the Company's Financing and Insurance ................................................................... 36

E. Financial Risk Management ........................................................................................................ 36

F. Establishment of Procedures for the Receipt and Treatment of Complaints regarding

Accounting, Internal Accounting Controls, or Auditing Matters ........................................................ 36

G. Corporate Governance ................................................................................................................ 36

H. Complaints and Employee Submissions ...................................................................................... 37

VI. COMMITTEE EFFECTIVENESS PROCEDURES ................................................................................... 37

VII. ADOPTION AND EFFECTIVENESS ..................................................................................................... 37

Meaning of Certain References

Unless otherwise noted or the context requires:

a) all references in this annual information form (the "Annual Information Form") to the "Company", "Leveljump", "we", "us" or "our" refer to Leveljump Healthcare Corp., together with our subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services Inc. ("CTS"), on a consolidated basis, as of the date hereof;

b) all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars; and

c) all references to "federal" refer to the departments and agencies of the federal government of

Canada.

Certain terms used in this Annual Information Form are defined under "Glossary".

Glossary

Certain terms used in this Annual Information Form have the following meanings:

"Agency Agreement" means the agency agreement entered on October 30, 2020, between the Mackie Research Capital Corp., Good2Go2 Inc., and CTS in respect of the Concurrent Financing.

"CBCA" means the Canada Business Corporations Act, including the regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended.

"Common Shares" means the common shares in the capital of the Company.

"Concurrent Financing" means the issuances of 7,080,793 Subscription Receipts on October 30, 2020, and 2,980,829Subscription Receipts on November 25, 2020, at an issue price of $0.45 per Subscription Receipt.

"Control" means: (i) in the case of a company or other body corporate wherever or however incorporated:

(A) securities entitled to vote in the election of directors carrying in the aggregate at least majority of the votes for the election of directors and representing in the aggregate at least a majority of the participating (equity) securities are held, other than by way of security only, directly, or indirectly, by or solely for the benefit of the other person or persons; and

(B) the votes carried in the aggregate by such securities are entitled, if exercised, to elect a majority of the board of directors of such company or other body corporate; or

(ii) in the case of a person that is not a company or other body corporate, at least a majority of the participating (equity) and voting interests of such person are held, directly or indirectly, by or solely for the benefit of the other person or persons; and "Controls" and "Controlling" shall be interpreted accordingly.

"CTS" means Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., a company existing under the CBCA.

"IFRS" means the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the International Accounting

Standards Board.

"Qualifying Transaction" or "QT" means a transaction where a CPC acquires Significant Assets other than cash, by way of purchase, amalgamation, merger, or arrangement with another company or by other